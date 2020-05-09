Dillon Faver is a favorite among the basketball players at Sullivan East High School.
That was evident a year ago when a group of them showed up on the doorstep of his home with a get-well card after Faver had undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Faver has gotten well and he has also gotten a new gig.
East principal Andy Hare officially announced on Friday that Faver had been promoted to head boys hoops coach at the Northeast Tennessee school. John Dyer retired as the leader of the Patriots following the 2019-20 season after 32 years on the job and more than 560 victories to his credit.
Faver had been an assistant coach on Dyer’s staff the previous eight seasons.
“ I think this is an unbelievable opportunity I’ve landed,” Faver said. “It’s a little overwhelming, exciting, scary, all those emotions mixed into one. I am super excited about the opportunity and I have an unbelievable mentor in Coach Dyer. There’s no replacing a Coach Dyer. He has given me so much and I am so thankful for the man, the coach and the teacher he has been for me.”
The 30-year-old Faver graduated from East in 2008 and excelled in football, basketball and track and field for the Patriots. He later competed in track at King University.
“ Basketball has always been my true love on the sports side of things,” Faver said. “When I graduated from King I got the call from Coach Dyer and he asked if I wanted to come teach math and coach at Sullivan East High School. That was an answered prayer. Ever since then it’s just been creating relationships with the players and trying to push guys to be the absolute best they can be.”
For the first time since the 1987-88 season, Dyer will not be calling the shots for the Patriots and there is always added pressure for the successor of a coaching mainstay.
Dyer feels Faver is up to the task in terms of carving out his own niche.
“ He’s going to be Dillon Faver,” Dyer said. “He’s studied coaching, studied basketball and he’s going to take what he’s learned and he’s going to expand on that. He’s hungry for more. He gets along with the kids and is a great motivator. I’m just looking forward to seeing Dillon leading our basketball program.”
Like Dyer, Faver is passionate about the program.
“ He’s dedicated and committed,” Dyer said. “He has really grown as a coach and more importantly as a person. He is just like a son to me and I couldn’t be happier for Dillon Faver.”
Rising junior Dylan Bartley is one of the area’s top scorers and will lead the returning group of Patriots during the 2020-21 season in the always-competitive Three Rivers Conference.
“ I love these guys and I want to work for these guys,” Faver said. “We play in an unbelievable conference with good teams, good coaches and good players.”
Faver is looking forward to getting to work with his squad.
On Friday, he was busy getting inundated with congratulatory messages.
“ I just want to thank the Patriot Nation at Sullivan East,” Faver said. “They’ve showered me with prayers and kind words and I’m blessed with the relationships I’ve formed.”
