Tony Clark has been at the center of baseball’s biggest rivalry the past few months and it isn’t Red Sox vs. Yankees, Giants vs Dodgers or Cardinals vs. Cubs.
As the Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, Clark has been the point man for his side since March in contentious and well-publicized negotiations with team owners in trying to get some semblance of the 2020 season started amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Clark said in a statement issued Saturday that “unfortunately it appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile.” Commissioner Rob Manfred stated in a conference call Monday that he’s “not confident” there will be a season at all.
The game’s labor disputes aren’t going anywhere for a while and don’t expect Clark to back down as he represents the most powerful union in sports at the bargaining table.
Thirty years ago, Clark’s biggest adversaries were opposing Appalachian League pitchers as he navigated his first pro season far from the national spotlight in quaint rookie-league ballparks in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia as a member of the Bristol Tigers.
The guy stood out even then and not just because he was a 6-foot-8 switch-hitter with impressive athletic ability.
“He was team-oriented and wanted to take care of the guys. I remember him renting a car for the season and he always used to drive the younger guys around,” said Mike Guilfoyle, a pitcher for the 1990 Bristol Tigers. “Our shortstop [Carlos Fermin] wasn’t even old enough to drive yet. Tony was an all-around good guy, well-spoken and soft-spoken. He just had leadership qualities from the get-go, loved to play and loved his teammates. Those are things that probably led him to being union president now.”
***
Clark’s first bit of haggling in professional baseball occurred in June 1990.
The Detroit Tigers made him the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft (Atlanta took Chipper Jones with the top selection) out of a high school in San Diego.
Clark didn’t sign until July because he wanted to first play basketball at the United States Olympic Festival in Minneapolis.
He had committed to play hoops for head coach Lute Olson at the University of Arizona and had a provision in his contract that wherever the Tigers assigned him in 1990 he’d depart on Aug. 16 to enroll in college since he was a dual-sport athlete.
You see, not only had Clark hit .520 with 11 home runs during his senior year, but had averaged a sublime 43.7 points per game on the hardwood.
“Playing both sports will be an option for a little while,” Clark told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone shortly after arriving in town. “I’ve got to try it and see which sport will allow me to do what. It’s going to be a test. I’m going to try to do both for as long as I can. As to which sport I prefer, I have no preference.”
Before he even stepped foot on the field at DeVault Stadium, Clark’s reputation preceded him.
“I remember everybody was curious and talking about when he was going to come to Bristol or if he was going to be sent to [short-season advanced] Niagara Falls,” Guilfoyle said.
Clark finally arrived on July 15 with a $500,000 signing bonus and plenty of hype.
However, he didn’t strut into the clubhouse.
“No ego, which I think is why he fit in so quickly with everyone,” said Paul Reinisch, a pitcher on the team. “He was very humble. He was the first-round pick, but you’d never know it. Super talented and just a real nice, polite kid. I think I talked more basketball with him than baseball.”
Clark’s introduction to professional baseball wasn’t exactly seamless.
The plane that brought him to Bristol arrived 30 minutes late.
Clark failed to collect a hit in his first 11 at-bats, striking out looking against Bob Badacour of the Martinsville Phillies as a pinch-hitter in his debut.
He strained a leg muscle that caused him to miss a couple of games.
His first pro hit came on July 21 at DeVault Stadium, a sixth-inning single off Tom Urbani of the Johnson City Cardinals.
On Aug. 7, he connected for his first homer, a three-run blast in the first inning on a 3-2 pitch from Jeremy McGarity at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park.
Clark was drafted as an outfielder and later transitioned to first base. He experimented with the move in Bristol.
“I was taking some groundballs one day and he was at first and he said short-hop me some,” said Jimmy Alder, Bristol’s third baseman that summer. “I was always told that you never knew who was watching, so I gave it my all and was firing them over there. They were short-hopping off his shin bones and kneecaps. He said ‘My God, man. Find me somebody else that’s not throwing it one-hundred miles per hour’ and he slammed his glove down and went in the dugout. I thought he was actually mad and apologized. He came back out with the catcher’s gear on – shin guards, mask, chest protector – and said ‘OK, now throw them as hard as you want.’ “
Clark’s final stats: .164 (12-for-73), one home run, eight RBIs, 28 strikeouts in 25 games.
“I think the struggles are common for an 18-year-old coming from high school, going away from home and using the wood bat for the first time,” Reinisch said. “He handled it like a pro. I never noticed any pressure. If he felt it, he did a great job not showing it.”
There were still flashes of brilliance.
“Batting practice with him was a spectacle,” Guilfoyle said. “He hit bombs.”
Reinisch remembers one phenomenal feat vividly.
“Tony did something that to this day I have never seen again,” Reinisch said. “He hit the ball over the fence off a batting tee from home plate. We were all stunned when we saw that.”
Managed by Ken Cunningham, Bristol went 22-46 and finished last in the 10-team Appy League.
However, five players from that team went on to reach the big leagues.
“We stunk record-wise and lost a lot of games,” Guilfoyle said. “But we were talented.”
Pitchers Jose Lima and Felipe Lira made it.
“Me, Jim Henry, Lima and Lira roomed together,” Guilfoyle said. “Cunningham told me to teach Lima and Lira English and I taught them how to order another beer and things like that.”
Pitcher Shannon Withem persevered and reached the majors eight years after his season in Bristol.
Danny Bautista won a World Series ring with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.
The fan favorite at DeVault Stadium that summer was Alder, a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in nearby Kingsport, Tennessee.
“Jimmy was the first person I ever met that loved NASCAR,” Reinisch recalled. “I went to Wake Forest University in North Carolina, but never met anyone into NASCAR. Jimmy was the first one I met who openly talked about the drivers like I would talk about my favorite baseball or football players. He was a nice guy.”
Then there was Clark, who was just one of the guys.
“Tony was never a big personality,” said Bob Riker, a pitcher for Bristol whose only season in pro ball was that summer. “He did more listening than speaking. He was just a guy trying to do the best he could to make it to the bigs. He was easy to be around and never made you feel like he believed he was better than you. In other words, a great teammate with a boatload of talent, but more importantly an even greater person.”
***
Clark eventually gave up basketball (he played two seasons at San Diego State University after transferring from Arizona following his freshman year) and made his MLB debut five years after departing Bristol, beginning a 15-year stint in which he played for six teams, earned one All-Star selection and slammed 251 home runs.
Clark was a union representative during his playing days and was appointed to his current position in December 2013, becoming the first ex-player to be the executive director of the MLBPA’s union.
Clark is vilified by some as the players engage in a public battle against the billionaire owners over what percentage of pro-rated salaries will be doled out in a truncated season and what safety measures are in place for those he represents.
“I don’t envy him,” Guilfoyle said.
Yet, those guys also know that Clark is strong in his convictions.
“Tony is a really smart guy and obviously incredibly respected to hold such a position,” Reinisch said. “Having a long career in the big leagues allowed him to make many positive relationships with players and management. Although I knew him a long time ago, I am not surprised that he holds that role within the players’ union. He is a sharp guy.”
Riker concurred.
“I believe he is a sound and reasonable voice for the players and has nothing but the best interests of the players and the game of baseball in his heart,” Riker said.
