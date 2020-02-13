DAMASCUS, Va. – Northwood Panthers boys basketball coach Randy Vaughn called for a two-hour practice just before Thursday’s showdown game against Holston.
That preparation paid off in a big way.
Behind four double-figures scorers, Northwood rolled past the Cavaliers 74-41 before a standing-room-only crowd.
“We had a lot on the line tonight so we decided to get in some extra work in our gym,” Vaughn said. “We pretty much got on the bus, went to the locker room here, and got on the court.”
That fast pace continued as Northwood built leads of 8-0 and 24-8 before taking a 45-17 advantage into halftime.
The Northwood stars include senior guard Luke Carter (17 points), junior guard Michael Frye (15 points), sophomore guard Cole Rolen (11 points) and sophomore forward Eli Carter, who supplied 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
While Eli Carter controlled the interior, Michael Frye disrupted the Holston offense with his quick hands.
“We’ve been playing good for about the last three weeks since we got everybody healthy,” Vaughn said.
With a win, Holston could have clinched its first outright Hogoheegee title since 1984. Northwood (16-6, 6-2) and Holston (14-8, 6-2) will now meet Saturday afternoon at 2 at Patrick Henry to determine seeding for the playoffs.
“I think this was our best start of the season,” Luke Carter said. “We were making every shot and scoring in transition. This is good win, but we’ve got to beat (Holston) again Saturday.”
Holston’s floor leader Jordan Keith was forced to miss Thursday’s game due to a broken wrist that will keep him sidelined for three weeks. Keith suffered the injury while taking a charge in the recent Patrick Henry game. Lane Blevins also missed the game for Holston due to a high ankle sprain
Junior guard Nick DeLatos paced Holston with 21 points.
Holston coach Jeff Austin was not available at press time late Thursday night. The Cavaliers shared Hogoheegee titles in 1980, 1983 and 1985, and then won subsequent playoff games.
GIRLS
Holston 61, Northwood 35
At halftime of the boys game, Holston’s Liyah French was honored for passing Kevin Johnson to become the leading scorer in school history with over 1,500 points.
That came after French put on a show in Thursday’s first game with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
