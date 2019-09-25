Mountain Empire District
George Wythe at Auburn
Last meeting: George Wythe 34, Auburn 27 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Wytheville, Va.)
This Thursday night showdown – rescheduled due to Virginia Tech’s home game on Friday – is an intriguing matchup. … Both squads are 3-1 and have won three in a row after season-opening setbacks. … George Wythe holds a 3-0 edge in the all-time series and won last year’s matchup when Cole Simmons tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jacquez Younger with 1:38 remaining. Simmons threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns that night and rushed for another, while Ravvon Wells (36 carries, 194 yards, two touchdowns; one TD catch) also starred for the Maroons. … The bad news for Auburn is that Simmons and Wells are not only still playing for GW, but playing at a high level. Wells has scored eight touchdowns, while Simmons has already thrown for 1,072 yards and eight scores. … Auburn is a run-heavy squad as the Eagles have thrown the ball just 25 times in four games. Ten different guys have carried the ball and five of them have touchdowns to their credit. Payson Kelley and Carson East are the tone-setters for the Eagles. … With Gate City (Oct. 4) and Galax (Oct. 18) to follow on the schedule, winning tonight is almost a must for GW.
Prediction: George Wythe 31, Auburn 23
