Non-District
Ridgeview at J.I. Burton
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
This matchup signals the official start of the 2019 high school football season in far Southwest Virginia. … This will be the fifth straight year that J.I. Burton has opened the season on a Thursday night. The Raiders lost to Union on the previous four occasions. … Both teams lost in the second round of the playoffs last year: Ridgeview fell to Richlands in Region 2D and J.I. Burton lost to Patrick Henry in Region 1D. … Jacob Caudill will make his debut as the head football coach at J.I. Burton as he is leading the Raiders on an interim basis. He was the head baseball coach of Burton’s baseball team this past spring. … The Raiders had preseason tune-ups against Northwood, River View (W.Va.) and George Wythe. … Mikey Culbertson, Najee Steele, Canaan Stacy-Lawson, Tyrell Ingram, Tyler Spriggs and Dauntay Woods are among the leaders for Burton. … Ridgeview faced Tazewell and Chilhowie in the preseason. “We improved from the first scrimmage to the second and seemed to do a better job on the line of scrimmage,” said Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins. … Running back Trenton Adkins, who is getting looks from several NCAA Division I programs, is the tone-setter on offense for Ridgeview, while Alijah Sproles is a star on the defensive side of the ball “Probably the toughest opponent we will see this year,” Caudill said. “The Adkins kid is special. They’re big and strong on both sides of the ball.”
Prediction: Ridgeview 30, J.I. Burton 20