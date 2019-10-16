Staff reports
A pair of third place finishes highlight the local accomplishments at the TSSAA Large School Golf Championships concluded on Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
The Tennessee High girls team, which was tied for first after Tuesday’s opening round, finished third, posting a two-round total of 307 to fall behind state champion Station Camp (298) and Farragut (300).
Tennessee High junior Jack Tickle fired a pair of 71s to finish at two-under 142 for a third place finish in the boys individual event. Jaden Zimmer of Crockett County picked up the win with a 140, while Region 1-AAA champion Jon Wes Lovelace of Volunteer was second with a 141.
Sullivan Central sophomore Seth Robinette posted a two-round tally of 160 to finish in a tie for 29th place. Robinette shot a 79 on Tuesday and an 81 in the final round on Wednesday.
Tennessee High sophomore Madeline Simcox followed up an opening round 73 with a 77 for a two-round total of 150, finishing in an overall tie for fifth place with Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella Van der Biest. Station Camp’s Lynn Lim earned the girls individual title, posting an even par 144 over the two-day event.
The Tennessee High junior twin duo of Isabella and Noelia Adkins also performed well for the Vikings. Isabella had two-round 157 to place in a tie for 15th, while Noelia had a 163 for a 19th place finish.
Franklin captured the boys team championship, finshing nine strokes ahead of Science Hill.
