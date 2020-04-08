Gate City swept the Class 2 girls basketball awards presented by the Virginia High School League
Junior guard Sarah Thompson was chosen as the Class 2 player of the year and head coach Kelly Houseright claimed coach of the year honors after leading the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship with a 64-54 win over Luray on March 12.
Thompson providing 17.4 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for Gate City, and improved those numbers to 21 points. 6.6 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals in the three-game state tournament.
Thompson also earned Mountain 7 District Class 2 player of the year honors.
Houseright, led guided Gate City to the Class 2 state championship, with the Blue Devils finishing with a 20-11 record, defeating the Region 2C, Region 2D and Region 2B champions to claim the big prize.
Joining Thompson on the first team were Union senior Jayda Smith and Ridgeview sophomore Brooklyn Frazier.
Smith led the Bears to the Region 2D crown, compiling 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, finishing her career with 1,241 points and 747 rebounds. Frazier provided 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and three steals per game for the Wolfpack.
Both were Region 2D first team honorees.
Second team honors went to Lebanon senior Averie Price, who led the Pioneers with 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, earning Southwest District player of the year honors and Region 2D first team honors.
Virginia All-State Teams
Class 2 Girls
Player of Year: Sarah Thompson, Gate City
Coach of Year: Kelly Houseright, Gate City
First Team
Sarah Thompson, Gate City; Emilee Weakley, Luray; Alexis Kiser, Floyd County; Jaedyn Cook, Thomas Jefferson; Jayda Smith, Union; Christyan Reid, Strasburg; Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview; Brynlee Burill, Luray.
Second Team
Sanijah Robinson, Greensville County; Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap; Sierra Hubbard, Patrick County; Averie Price, Lebanon; Allie Patterson, King William; McKinley Fitzgerald, Stuarts Draft; Tynasia Witcher, Gretna; Janiya Medley, Amelia.
