SALTVILLE, Va. – Plug the name Cam Thomas into a Google search and one of the first returns from the World Wide Web is a headline from May declaring, “Oak Hill Academy’s Cam Thomas is the best scorer in the country.”
That’s not click-bait hyperbole.
The dude can indeed fill it up on a nightly basis.
The smooth 6-foot-4 senior guard poured in 37 points on Wednesday night as Oak Hill took a 99-76 win over Bluefield College in an exhibition basketball game at Northwood High School.
Thomas had 39 points on Monday in a preseason tune-up against Massanutten Military Academy and followed that up with another high-scoring display two days later.
“When everybody else is not on,” said Oak Hill point guard KK Robinson. “He’s always on. Having him on our team really helps us a lot.”
Thomas was a standout for the Warriors last year, averaging 26.3 points per game and was named the MVP of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League over the summer. He has narrowed his college choice to the LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins.
“I’m in a groove right now,” Thomas said. “I’m older, much more mature and am just working on my all-around game.”
He showed that he was much more than a scorer on Wednesday.
“He had 14 rebounds tonight,” said Oak Hill coach Steve Smith. “He didn’t have 14 rebounds all of last year. He didn’t rebound it last year, but he’s making an effort to do everything. He knows he’s going to score and we run a lot of stuff for him. … When he heats up, he gets going and he’s good for five or six 3s a game.”
Thomas scored 19 points in the first half and 18 points in the second half on Wednesday against the Rams of the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
He scored nine points during Oak Hill’s game-opening 15-0 run and when the Rams cut the lead to five points early in the second half, it was Thomas who sank some more shots to subdue the comeback attempt.
Robinson was the other catalyst for the Warriors as he flirted with a quadruple-double in going for 18 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.
Oak Hill had the top point guard recruit in the country last year in Cole Anthony, who is now at the University of North Carolina.
They have another coveted floor general in Robinson, whose list of pursuers include Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Texas Christian University.
“He’s strong and a really good facilitator,” Smith said. “He knows where to get guys shots.”
Evan Johnson (14 points) and 6-foot-9 forward Brady Ezewiro (10 points) also led the way for Oak Hill. Virginia Tech commit Darrius Maddox did not suit up for the Warriors.
“We’re not as big as last year,” Smith said. “But we’ve got a lot of depth – particularly at the guard position.”
Sophomore Kevon Wright led Bluefield with 17 points, while former Grayson County High School standout Wes Ayers added 11 points for the Rams.
Oak Hill plays in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Classic at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den on January 24 and 25, so more folks in the area will get a chance to see Thomas score and Robinson stuff the stat sheet.
“I think we’re a good enough team to make some noise [on the national scene],” Thomas said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Oak Hill 99, Bluefield College 76
BLUEFIELD COLLEGE (76) – Wright 17, Cousins 16, Sexton 0, Grubb 3, Ayers 11, Shields 8, Stitt 2, Grove 4, Dunn 15.
OAK HILL ACADEMY (99) – Heard 3, Sibley 0, Robinson 18, Ricks 8, Johnson 14, Okopomo 4, Jones Jr. 5, Thomas 37, Ezewiro 10.
Halftime score – Oak Hill 51, Bluefield 40. 3-point goals – Bluefield 9 (Wright 3, Cousins 2, Grubb, Ayers, Shields, Dunn), Oak Hill 12 (Thomas 5, Ricks 2, Johnson 2, Robinson, Heard, Jones Jr.)
