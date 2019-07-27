BRISTOL, Va. – In his first game back from a suspension, Bristol Pirates pitcher Tahnaj Thomas showed no apprehension.
The top prospect struck out seven in spinning five superb innings as the BriBucs earned a 1-0 Appalachian League win over the Elizabethton Twins on Saturday evening at DeVault Stadium.
Thomas was ejected in the fourth inning of a July 19 road game against Johnson City after plunking Chandler Redmond of the Cardinals with a pitch. He was handed a six-game suspension following the incident, but used the time off to get recharged, refocused and reenergized.
“I just took it in a positive way,” Thomas said. “I just took it in a way I could get better for the next six days, rest a little bit and come back with the same mentality. I stuck to the plan of attack and executed.”
Thomas was in command on Saturday as he yielded just three singles and threw 46 of his 64 pitches for strikes. In other words, he had pinpoint control of his fastball.
“I executed [the fastball] on both sides of the plate and went up with it some and that expanded the strike zone for me a little bit,” Thomas said. “I think that’s what really got me going.”
The only thing missing for Thomas was a win beside his name in the boxscore as he settled for a no decision after exiting a scoreless game. Lizardy Dicent and Ryan Troutman polished off the four-hit shutout and Bristol’s hitters did not issue a walk in not allowing the Twins to have a runner reach third base all night.
The only run Bristol needed was provided in the sixth inning as Aaron Shackelford scored on Francisco Acuna’s RBI double off Elizabethton relief pitcher Denny Bentley.
Oh yeah, the BriBucs also played flawless defense.
“I just have to give it all to my team,” Thomas said. “We played really good defense.”
Thomas didn’t survive the first inning in starting on opening night for the BriBucs last month, but has made much progress since then.
The 6-foot-4, 184-pound right-hander lowered his ERA from 5.12 to 4.07 after Saturday’s masterpiece.
“I think confidence has been the biggest thing for him,” said Bristol catcher Eli Wilson. “His first couple of starts he was still looking for his stuff, but since then he’s been lights out. He was ready to go and he went right at them and it was good to see. I thought Tahnaj really set the tone. You could tell from the first inning that he was on.”
It was the third straight win for Bristol (18-19), which trails Elizabethton (20-17) and Johnson City (20-17) in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
“This was a good win for us,” Wilson said.
It was also a terrific outing for Thomas, a native of the Bahamas.
“I talked to my coaches and talked to my dad before the game and they just told me to go out there and be myself and be confident,” Thomas said. “That’s what I did.”
NOTES: Josh Bissonette had two hits for Bristol and is 5-for-8 in the last two games. … Former Auburn University standout Will Holland had two hits for Elizabethton. … Elizabethton starting pitcher Prelander Berroa crafted five scoreless innings of his own. … A crowd of 368 watched the game, which took just 2-hours, 16-minutes to complete. … Appalachian League president Dan Moushon was in attendance and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. … Bristol hosts Elizabethton today at 6 p.m.
Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570