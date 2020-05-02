Emma Hatcher can’t go to her happy place.
“I miss it like crazy,” said Hatcher, a freshman at Sullivan East. “School is like one of my favorite places. I love Sullivan East. Sullivan East rocks…
“We have an awesome principal and our teachers actually care for us.”
Not only has Hatcher not been able to attend school due to the coronavirus, but her first season as a member of the Sullivan East tennis team also came to a premature end.
“This was the first year I was ever on a team. I had just been practicing so my goal was to get better at doubles and that kind of stuff. The whole team aspect was new,” said Hatcher, who has maintained a good attitude through it all. “Of course I am slightly disappointed, but I have three more years so it is not that big of a deal.”
Hatcher was able to return to some sense of normalcy on Saturday, spending one hour taking tennis lessons from Todd Smith at the Bristol Racquet & Fitness Club. That is nothing unusual, it has been her routine for much of the last six years.
“I was still playing a little bit because when you are on the court, you are on opposite ends, you don’t really get near each other,” said Hatcher, whose parents are fine with it. “They just think it is a good hour of activity.”
Smith, the owner and tennis professional at the Bristol, Tennessee facility that has been used since 1975, has the six outdoor courts open, with the four indoor courts still getting some use, including on Saturday with Hatcher.
“Tennis is real good exercise,” said Smith, who took over the facility in 1994, having become the club’s professional the year before. “Our outdoor courts are open. We are still sort of seeing what is going to happen as far as indoors. Now everybody is on the outdoor courts. It [virus] caught the tail end of the indoor season on us so we were fortunate to get as much in as we did.”
Tennis has been able to continue, helped along when Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee deemed tennis as an essential exercise when much of the state was shut down.
Initially the United States Tennis Association wasn’t so sure, but Tennessee High tennis coach Ellan Kitzmiller said their tune had changed.
“They are dealing with the entire United States and they did make a statement that said that germs could be spread,” said Kitzmiller, whose Vikings had their season canceled due to the coronavirus. “They came back about two weeks later and said they don’t feel like it is that dangerous to play as long as you keep your distance.
“Personally I still play, I just take my Clorox wipes and I just wipe my hands and wipe anything that I touch. I am still playing, they have not locked our gates.”
Smith said no limitations have been put on members, but does stress “basic sense,” adding that some have chosen to wear masks, but that isn’t mandatory.
“I think just like anything else, once you are done wash your hands,” he said. “It is just basic sense, wash your hands after you are done, wash them beforehand and what not. That has been the big thing it seems like with this disease is keeping your hands clean.”
There was some initial concern about both players touching balls, but there are ways to alleviate those issues such as each person using their own balls to serve with or using some type of ball collector to pick up stray balls during instruction.
“It is really not true with what I do because Todd will hit the ball across the court and then I will hit back to him,” he said. “If it goes well it ends up on the ground when we are done and then we pick them up with this little thing that just picks up the balls.”
She is also armed with sanitizer and knows what not to do.
“We carry around hand sanitizer all the time and don’t touch our face,” she said. “We always Germ-X, we wash our hands, we stay apart from each other. I leave the money on the counter and then he grabs the money off the counter, that kind of stuff.”
Smith said that indoor winter season always been their busiest in terms of finances, with schools such as East Tennessee State, King, Milligan, Lees-McRae and others using their facilities during inclement weather.
“It was fairly good. We had a lot of college play,” said Smith, who went to Sullivan Central, but didn’t play tennis until attending Virginia Intermont. “A lot of colleges played a lot of matches there in the winter and that is really financially our busy time is during the winter, the indoor season.
“It is like [college] baseball. They start early, the colleges actually start practices in February and high schools are not too far behind them.”
Fortunately, according to Smith, the closure of so many businesses didn’t come until the winter season had just about reached the end.
“I think it was March 24 was the official date whenever we had to shut down,” he said. “It caught us at the end of our indoor season, it hurt us some financially. We were lucky to be as far along as we were.
“With the outdoor season coming up, we have got our outdoor courts. We got our clay courts going about a month earlier than we normally do to try to accommodate our members the best we could.”
Smith expects play to pick up as the state continues to open up. He added that league play is expected to still be popular through the Mountain Empire Tennis Association, which covers the entire Tri-Cities region.
“It slowed down there really big right at the start because we were still in the indoor season,” Smith said. “Now that we have the outdoor courts open, things are picking back up some. If they start lifting some of these mandates off, I think people are getting out and coming out more.”
Hatcher, who split her first two high school singles matches, is a busy freshman, also participating in marching band, jazz band and does the backstroke for the swim team. Tennis is her outlet during the spring.
“I like more of a mental game,” said Hatcher, who credits Smith with her development, particularly with her serve and learning to put spin on the ball through lots of repetition. “I like that a lot because you have to think about where the ball is going and how you are going to hit it, that kind of stuff…
“Todd has been teaching since I started. He has just helped me with my strokes and I have a really good serve because of him. He is just really good.”
Hatcher is doing what she can to keep up with her academics without being able to attend her beloved school.
“We are doing everything online. I am an honors student so it is basically the same amount of work except for certain classes. It is really not that bad,” she said, who has her goals set for tennis. “I would like to play number one by my senior year. This year I played number five. I think during the season I might have challenged up, but I am not exactly sure.”
As for having to stay home and deal with a new reality, at least for now, she is fine with it. Again, it pays to have a positive attitude.
“It is for safety so I completely understand why we have to do it,” she said.
