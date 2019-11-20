EMORY, Va. – The problem for Patrick Henry High School girls basketball coach Tommy Thomas began to surface in the middle of June.
“We were at basketball camp in Charlotte when I noticed a chemical-like smell,” Thomas said. “I thought maybe someone had been cleaning the floors.”
When a parent of a player was unable to detect the scent, Thomas turned his attention back to basketball.
Shortly after returning from North Carolina, Thomas was watching his grandson play at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.
“The same smell returned, and then it came back on the way drive home,” Thomas said. “But I didn’t think any more about it.”
Flash forward a few days. Thomas was relaxing at home with his oldest daughter, Tory Thomas Rouse.
The scent was back.
“I asked Tory if she smelled anything, and she said no,” Thomas said.
That’s when Tory and her sister, Heather, became proactive.
The sisters, who work as nurses in the Abingdon area, spent hours looking into documentation relating to the odor that cancer patients sometimes give off.
“My girls eventually said there could be an issue with my brain,” Thomas said. “After a few days of nagging, I ended up going to my family practitioner in Abingdon.”
The next step involved an MRI scan, which uses radio waves, powerful magnets and a computer to make detailed images inside the body.
“I still wasn’t sure if it was anything,” Thomas said.
Then came the afternoon of July 11.
“I knew it was almost time to get the results of my test, and something just told me that I needed to get to the doctor’s office before anyone else,” Thomas said.
When Thomas arrived, his daughters were already there.
“I knew it wasn’t good,” Thomas said. “I didn’t get the official diagnosis then, but you could tell from the MRI that where was a tumor.”
The problem turned out to be anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor.
“I definitely broke down in the doctor’s office,” said Tory, a 2007 graduate of Patrick Henry. “The news was very heart-wrenching and shocking because dad is a super-healthy and outgoing guy.”
After getting a second opinion from a neurosurgeon, Thomas said he was told that only 65 to 70 percent of his tumor could be removed through surgery.
The diagnosis of cancer is often a life-defining moment for patients along with their family members and friends. Some go into a period of denial, bitterness or depression. Others immediately fight back.
“I went to work and did research to find out who was the top neurosurgeon,” Tory said.
Tory said she called about every hospital on the East Coast, including the famed Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Cancer Center.
“I know that I called Duke multiple times every single day in addition to sending dad’s medical records,” Tory said. “Finally, I guess the nurse got aggravated with me and returned my call.”
The Thomas family would soon meet Allan Friedman, MD. The neurosurgeon, who has nearly four decades of experience in his field, sees patients at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center near the Duke campus in Durham, North Carolina
“Tory just started calling around, and we ended up getting one of the top neurosurgeons in the world,” Tommy Thomas said.
The third part of the Living with Cancer Series: “The Silent Warriors” will run next week
