The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.
The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.
Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.
Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.
Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.
Thompson passed away on April 27, 1988.
Despite the coronavirus that closed schools and canceled spring sports, the Bristol Herald Courier sports department decided to go forward with the award.
High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award.
From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 18. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2020 winner.
The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 24, and a video presentation of the Pappy Thompson Award will be shown that day on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page.
The recipient will receive his own Thompson Award plaque and the school will showcase the original Thompson trophy for the upcoming year.
Carrie Boyd
Eastside
According to Eastside assistant principal Patrick Damron, Boyd is a “self-starter who successfully juggles the rigorous schedule of a multi-sport high school athlete all the while excelling in the classroom.”
Boyd starred in softball and basketball for the Spartans, earning all-district honors in both, while ranking 14th in her class with a 3.97 GPA.
Boyd also volunteers as a coach and counselor for the Angels Basketball League for kids and adults with special needs. She participates in the Wise County Career Technical Center’s “Tomorrow Class,” which offers students interested in a career in education a chance to volunteer in classrooms.
The University of Pikeville in Kentucky is the destination for Boyd, who plans to play softball for the Bears. Her career goal is to be an elementary school teacher.
Peyton Carter
Abingdon
From a young age, Carter worked overtime to hone her basketball skills.
That devotion, which often included backyard games against her two brothers and other boys, paid dividends in the form of a scholarship to Tennessee Tech University.
Despite facing a variety of gimmick defenses designed to slow her in high school, Carter set school records for career points with 1,551 and assists with 421.
She accomplished all that despite missing nearly all of her freshman season due to a knee injury.
Carter was also a performer in the classroom, compiling a 3.9 grade point average and serving in a variety of school organizations such as the National Honor Society.
She also volunteered with the Special Olympics and mentored special-needs students
Taylor Cox
Johnson County
Cox was a three-sport standout at Johnson County, starting young in gymnastics before starring in basketball, tennis and volleyball for the Longhorns.
A 1,000-plus point scorer on the hardwood, the 5-foot-4 Cox was hoping to advance to the state tennis tournament with her twin sister, Olivia, for a third straight year. She was also all-conference in volleyball.
Cox has been active in her community, assisting with the “senior prom” at a local senior center. She also helped with Farmers Market Harvest and Chamber of Commerce dinners, along with FFA banquets.
She also participated in Skills USA for four years.
Ashley Cusano
Union
The daily routine for Cusano began before 5 a.m. with swim practice. By 8:45, she was at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap for advanced classes. More swim practice followed after school.
Cusano’s work ethic paid off in several big ways.
In the pool, she won seven Class 2 state titles and established Class 2 records in the backstroke and butterfly.
In the classroom, she compiled a 4.21 grade point average and served as class salutatorian. Cusano also volunteered her time to teach swimming, collect food donations for animals and deliver meals to needy families on Christmas Eve.
Cusano signed to swim at North Carolina State. She will major in biology with the intention of going to medical school.
Michaela Fiscus
Rural Retreat
Fiscus has put impressive numbers on the basketball court and in the classroom.
She scored 1,382 career points, the third-highest total ever for a female player at the Wythe County school and earned All-Region 1D honors. She also participated in softball, cross country and tennis over the course of her high school career.
Fiscus also possesses a 4.29 GPA, which ranks sixth in her class, taking high-level Pre-Calculus, Biology, U.S. History, Psychology, English, Medical Terminology, American Literature and Calculus courses during the past four years.
The SCA and FCA President also volunteers time packing food for children in need, working with youth league basketball players and helped organize a 5K fundraiser event for the community.
Fiscus will attend Emory & Henry College, where she will play basketball.
Kelsey Harrington
Virginia High
Harrington set a torrid pace as a Bearcat.
In cross country, she capped off her storied run in her senior year by winning the Class 2 state meet with an event, course and school record. She also broke the course record at the Class 2D competition.
Harrington competed in several national cross country meets, ranking among the top 11 runners nationally in the 5K.
As a junior, Harrington established a pair of Class 2 records en route to sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200.
She compiled a 4.19 grade point average and was selected as a Bristol Youth Leadership participant by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Harrington signed with the University of North Carolina to run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Eric Hare
Sullivan East
Hare is a prime example of perseverance, overcoming a near devastating leg injury as a sophomore football player, rebounding to become voted as Sullivan East’s Most Athletic Male student.
He played four years of football and basketball, three in track and one season of baseball. He was twice awarded the Ronnie Ingle Overcomer of the Year award in football, and also received the Greg Morrell Memorial Scholarship, which goes to the football player who best represents what a true Patriot is.
He is involved in numerous school activities, along with assisting with the Tri-Cities Food Pantry and Operation Christmas Child, and is part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hare compiled a 3.7 grade point average, while earning several academic honor awards.
Chandler Hubbard
Honaker
A pleasant personality combined with a drive to succeed has helped Hubbard carve out a memorable high school career.
Hubbard has maintained a 4.0 GPA while passing a plethora of dual-enrollment classes and has done so as a four-year starter in football and soccer. He also played basketball as a senior.
He is the team captain in both those sports as a playmaking wide receiver and defensive back in the gridiron and an all-state forward on the soccer pitch.
Hubbard is involved in a number of extracurricular clubs and has tutored students in both sports and schoolwork.
He plans to attend Virginia Tech as an engineering major and he has spent the last part of his senior year working at Food City in Lebanon.
Makenzie Ingo
George Wythe
Ingo has been consistently reliable in making the most of her time at George Wythe.
She is a four-year contributor for the basketball, softball and cross country teams at GW and found success in all of those. She helped the Maroons reach the state tournament in hoops as both a freshman and a senior.
Ingo has been class president the last four years and the National Honor Society member suffered on the Student Superintendent Advisory Committee. She is in the top 10 percent of her class.
The member of Fairview United Methodist Church has volunteered her time to local charities, including the AGAPE Food Pantry.
Jordan Keith
Holston
Keith has always gone the extra mile and not just because he is one of the Virginia High School League’s elite distance runners.
Referred to by Holston administrators as a “true leader and positive role model for other students,” Keith has a 3.964 GPA and has taken a number of college preparatory classes. His diverse resume includes academic awards in chemistry and history.
Keith won 2019 VHSL Class 1 state titles in both cross country and track (800-meters), but running isn’t his only passion. He also played golf and was the starting point guard for a basketball team that won the 2019 Hogoheegee District tournament for the first time in program history.
He’s devout in his Christian faith and would not play in games or participate in meets on Wednesday nights if it meant he wouldn’t be able to attend church services with his family. He also had more than 100 hours of community service for a number of charitable causes.
Keith will attend King University to continue his competitive running career and hopes to one day be a game warden.
Abigail Kennedy
Carroll County
very active participant in numerous organizations at Carroll County, Kennedy was a four-time member of the Talented & Gifted Club and three-time member of the National Honor Society.
Kennedy was the Three Rivers District Player of the Year, along with being a Class 3 second team all-state honoree, leading the Cavaliers to a 22-1 record during her senior season.
Kennedy has purchased gifts for children through the town’s Angel Tree program, has volunteered at community festivals and assisted with a pair of benefit dinners for the school principal and a fellow classmate.
She will play basketball and major in biology at Guilford College.
Isaiah McAmis
Wise County Central
McAmis rebounded from a knee injury during his junior season to have a terrific senior campaign, leading the Warriors to the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance, earning all-tournament honors at the Arby’s Classic.
Boasting a 4.07 grade point average, McAmis has earned numerous honors, including the Wendy’s National High School Heisman winner, recipient of the Kiwanis Citizenship Award, while accumulating 18 hours of college credit.
He has been on a mission to trip with his church to Nicaragua, along with assisting with projects and devotions at UVa-Wise. He also completed 20 hours of community service.
McAmis will attend UVa-Wise, and will play basketball for the Cavaliers. He plans to major in secondary education, with plans to become a coach.
Cole McBrayer
Tennessee High
A 4.0 student who earned numerous academic and service honors, McBrayer was a four-year letterman in track and three years each in football and basketball.
McBrayer quarterbacked the Vikings to the 2019 Mountain Lakes Conference championship, earning MLC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He was also the point guard of the basketball team and won a pair of track sportsmanship awards at Tennessee High.
In addition being involved in several school organizations, McBrayer has been on church mission trips to Brazil and Orlando, and has served as a volunteer in adaptive aquatics and basketball for special needs children.
A youth mentor and Young Life student leader at this church, McBrayer will attend Emory & Henry College and play football.
Will Moss
Marion
Moss relied on strength and durability to make an impact as a student-athlete.
On the wrestling mat, he earned the Class 2 state championship in the 285-pound division as a junior and set the school record for single-season pins. As a senior, he finished runner-up in the same weight class while establishing a school record for career wins.
On the football field, the lineman earned first-team Class 2D and second-team Class 2 honors as a senior.
Moss also found time to serve in student government, volunteer with the Special Olympics and work with students facing disabilities in the summer enrichment volunteer program. He did all this while working on the family farm, which includes over 80 goats.
He plans to play football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Mackenzie Osborne
Richlands
Osborne is known throughout Virginia for her success in softball.
The pitcher was selected the Class 2 player of the year as a sophomore and junior. She led the Blue Tornado to three Class 2 title games, with the Blues winning the crown in 2019.
Osborne ranks high in a number of VHSL categories, including single-season wins (22) and single-season strikeouts with 316.
The accomplishments extend beyond the circle for Osborne. She crafted a 4.0 grade point average while serving as president of the senior class and Beta Club.
Osborne will play softball at Virginia Tech where she plans to pursue a degree in biology and pre-med before attending optometry school.
Kennedi Plymal
Grundy
Principal Karen Brown says Plymal has a “quiet, kind spirit and is always eager to help.”
That generosity is just part of the success story for Plymal.
She ranks 12th in her class academically, while excelling in track and field, basketball and volleyball.
Plymal earned Black Diamond District volleyball player of the year honors in the fall, was a two-year captain of the basketball team and was second in the discus at last June’s VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships.
Plymal always pitches in when work is to be done and that drive helped her succeed in all facets as she’s volunteered for charitable work through the Key Club and Vansant Church of Christ.
Nancy-Jo Roberts
Northwood
As the softball team at Northwood reached new heights during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Nancy Jo Roberts stood front and center for the Panthers.
The ace pitcher helped Northwood earn back-to-back Region 1D titles and trips to the state semifinals and finished her career with 350 strikeouts.
While she is passionate about softball, it’s not the only area in which she excels.
Roberts also played volleyball during her high school career, has a 3.8 GPA and is involved in the Beta Club, Foreign Language Club, FBLA and is the president of her senior class.
A member of Broadford First Church of God, Roberts is actively involved in the youth group and vacation bible school.
Roberts will attend Tusculum University on Tennessee to continue her education and softball career.
Emily Schram
Chilhowie
The United States Navy has been described as a global force for good and they will be getting a good recruit in Schram, who will follow a family tradition and enroll in that branch of the military where she hopes to enter the intelligence field and serve as a linguist.
Schram left an impressive legacy at Chilhowie, where she has a 4.35 GPA, ranks fifth in her class and has been cited for her talents as an exceptional writer and artist.
She earned letters in cheerleading, indoor track and outdoor track and earned all-state honors in several running events. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Friends of Rachel Club, both of which promote kindness and passion for fellow students.
Bethany Smith
John Battle
According to John Battle volleyball coach Brittni Haderer, “Smith works hard and expects that work ethic out of everyone around her.”
Those work habits translated into a 3.86 grade point average along with an array of honors in basketball, volleyball and track and field.
Smith capped her volleyball run by being selected as the top libero in Class 2. She ranks fifth in the VHSL history in single-season digs (586) and tenth in career digs with 1,334.
She plans to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise while pursuing a career in sports medicine.
Logan Smith
Lebanon
Smith created a legacy in wrestling where he won three Class 2 state wrestling titles and advanced to the finals four times.
He also earned first-team Class 2 honors in baseball where he played the outfield. In football, he was a first-team Class 2D pick on defense.
The honors carried over to the classroom for Smith, where he earned a 4.0 grade point average while taking several advanced dual enrollment courses.
Smith was also selected as president of the student council association.
