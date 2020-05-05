When many Virginia businesses were shut down in March in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a few essential methods of exercise remained open.
One was tennis.
“From a physical standpoint, especially singles, it is phenomenal exercise,” said David Poole, the second year director of tennis at The Virginian. “It really is.”
Tennis provides more than just exercise. Poole took it up while at Dobyns-Bennett and has made a living out of it.
“As long you can handle the losses and the difficulties of the sport, it is such a great sport,” Poole said. “It is incredibly difficult to learn and develop, but the benefits for the rest of your life as far as building toughness and resilience and learning how to handle different situations, there are so many variables thrown at you in tennis.
“It is such an open skill sport. I just think it benefits you for the rest of your life.”
Tennis – and golf - has continued without interruption at The Virginian, with a few adjustments made once the directive from Gov. Ralph Northam came on March 23.
“Early on we were very aggressive in our programming as far as making the necessary adjustments to ensure safety,” said Poole, a former Tennessee High tennis coach, who has also served in tennis leadership roles at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon and the Country Club of Bristol. “As a club we have stayed open on the golf end, limiting the number of individuals per cart and the number of individuals that can go out and play.”
As for tennis, The Virginian’s two clay courts and two hard courts have stayed busy. Just last Saturday, they received heavy use on what was a rare sunny day in a spring that has included entirely too much rain.
The Virginian is offering both member play and private individual lessons.
“We had all four courts booked for a good portion of the day,” said Poole, who has three instructors helping him with lessons, including Emory & Henry tennis coach Christine Johnson, Poole’s son, Jacob Marshall, a seven-time state champion (four team, three doubles) at Tennessee High who plays at Chattanooga, and Bob Helton, a long-time area professional, who is still involved in the game. “As far as the private end, we are really booked to capacity in that.
“Parents have been very supportive, very appreciative of the opportunity to get their kids out, still practicing, still training in a safe environment. We have been fortunate. I know a lot of other programs are having to shut down so we have been very fortunate to keep things going in this capacity.
Everything from social distancing, the liberal use of hand sanitizer and avoiding unnecessary touching is an emphasis for those involved. Players only serve with their own tennis balls, and masks are not required since all play is outdoors.
“Players and pros have to be across the net at all times, the players are not allowed to pick up balls, not being able to handle equipment,” said Poole, whose clientele for lessons ranges from 4-year-olds to senior members of the community. “We are just making sure we were providing the safest environment. Our members and our players, they saw that early on and obviously it is safety first.”
Poole is a tennis lifer, having played one season at East Tennessee State before being hired at the Country Club of Bristol.
“I came to tennis from other sports. I grew up playing basketball and baseball. I picked it up at 10 or 11 years old,” said Poole, who added that pickle ball continues to be a popular outlet at The Virginian, with similar safety rules in place. “I had some friends that were playing and just kind of fell into it at Ridgefields [Tennis Club) in Kingsport.
“I just loved the individual competitive aspect of it. I think if you are a competitively driven individual, just that 1-on-1 or with doubles, 2-on-2, there is just a lot to be said for that.”
The coronavirus has had a wide ranging effect on the sports world, including the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II, a move Poole said was unavoidable.
“On an international scale given how hard some of these countries have been hit, like our country now with the numbers, they really don’t have a choice,” he said. “You have just got to be socially conscious of the situation. In these events where you have so much sponsorship money involved, so many ins and outs of putting on a grand slam event, you can’t wait to the last minute for those things.
“There are too many moving parts to pull them off. Everyone is on board, we get it. It is just a different time and we have to make the right decisions. If we do, we will have a good future.”
Ditto for tennis in the region. While Poole anticipates a decline in high school players in the coming years, there is little doubt the talent that continues to be developed in both the prep and college ranks.
Poole can list many of them, including current college products Marshall, Charlie Moseley (Tennessee High; Milligan), Tyler Blalock (Abingdon; Radford), McKenzie Grady (Tennessee High; Milligan) and Jessee Kennedy (Wise County Central; Roanoke College).
The high school list is long as well, including local seniors David Bieger (Tennessee High), Anna Campbell (Abingdon) and Hudson Crabtree (John Battle). Bieger and Campbell were part of the Tri-Cities Jr. Team Tennis club that won both state and section titles before placing eighth in the United States Tennis Association Junior Nationals last summer in San Antonio, Texas.
“We have been fortunate to able to develop a lot of good competitive players,” he said. “We have good players. We have very dedicated families and players that are committed to it so we are fortunate for that.”
Poole felt for the high school seniors who had their final season of high school tennis ended by the coronavirus, but added that health comes first and tennis will still be there for them later in life.
“I work with several high school players in the area,” he said. “A lot of these seniors, you feel bad for them, but at the end of the day they are making the right decisions.
“They are hopefully going to stay healthy and they can enjoy their tennis careers for the rest of their life. That is one of the beauties of our sport.”
