BRISTOL, Tenn. – Play ball.
The high school football season kicks off tonight in Tennessee.
Nolan Wishon is ready to go, even if the East Tennessee State commit still can’t get used to being referred to as a senior for the Tennessee High Vikings.
“I don’t think it has hit me yet,” said Wishon, during media day earlier this month. “They keep yelling for seniors over there and I don’t even pay attention and they get mad at me because I am not over there.”
He plans to be at Dobyns-Bennett tonight when the Vikings open the season at J Fred Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30.
“I have been really excited for that game,” said the 6-foot-6, 242-pound tight end and defensive end. “Us seniors haven’t got to play there so I think that is going to be a really exciting new experience for us.”
These teams have only played five times since 1999, with the Indians winning the last four, although they haven’t met since 2016.
“It was kind of a lopsided rivalry in the past. When they were playing regularly D-B usually got the better of them,” Tennessee High seventh year head coach Mike Mays said. “They are just a big school, I am not making excuses because they are well-coached and they play hard.
“We are just going to have to match their intensity. That is another rival that really doesn’t mean anything to me. I just want to go out there and win whoever we are playing.”
Ditto for Wishon, whose Vikings went on the road last season to open the season at eventual Class 5 state champion Knox Central and returned to Bristol with the win.
That is the plan for tonight.
“I think coming into this season we have been slept on a lot,” Wishon said. “That first game is going to be really exciting, to go out and set a tempo for the whole year.”
While Tennessee High finished with an 8-4 record last season, advancing to the second round of the 5A state playoffs, the Indians were 4-6, missing out on the postseason for the first time this century.
Tennessee High might have the advantage in terms of experience on both sides of the ball tonight, but the Indians do have a stingy, veteran defense that returns its top eight tacklers from last season, including Jett Harris, who will make it difficult on the quicker, but smaller Vikings’ offensive front.
“He is an explosive kid that plays really hard,” said Mays, who is pleased that the temperature tonight is expected to be hovering in the low-70s. “I have noticed that more than anything about their defense is they play extremely hard and that is a good quality to have on defense. I feel like we play the same way.”
While the Vikings’ offensive line will be smaller, but quicker this season, there is plenty of speed, led by quarterback Cole McBrayer, running backs Trevor Dowdell and Kelvin Coleman, and receivers Jaden Keller, Aidan Carter and Lance Tudor. Wishon, who had 15 receptions for 210 yards and six scores last season, is equally effective as a blocker or pass catcher.
“We are faster than we have been in years,” said Wishon, who also plays basketball for the Vikings. “We lost a lot of size last year, but we replaced it with speed and athleticism.”
Offensively, the Indians, who typically run a spread H-back type of offense, will be looking to replace lots of production, with Zane Whitson or Nick Blackwell replacing all-conference quarterback Kendon Redwine, while Tyler Tesnear and Phillip Armitage will look to fill in some of the 1,687 yards gained last season by Ian Hicks.
Still, the Vikings don’t want to give them too many chances with the football.
“We are going to have to keep the ball and get some first downs and keep their offense off the field. We are going to have to make some plays offensively,” said Mays, who calls Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian one of the better offensive lines developers in the region. “Get it to our athletes, but sustained drives. Last year we had 13, 14, 17, 18-play drives and kept the other teams off the field, just churned it out.
“It will be rough to do that this year. We may go 3-and-out and then the next series hit a big one. That is kind of the way our offensive athletes are. Hopefully we get more scores than we do 3-and-outs.”
Mays saw plenty of positive progress from his starters through the four scrimmages held earlier this month.
“I thought we performed pretty well in our scrimmages. Our ones [starters] really performed well. We didn’t give them a ton of reps, but I felt like we did pretty good,” said Mays, whose Vikings will be without junior linebacker and running back Connor Bailey tonight due to concussion protocol, while athletic junior Isaiah Smith is no longer with the team. “We have got a couple of starters not playing, but I think the guys that are playing are ready to play. They are prepared, they are ready to play hard.”
Tennessee High, which will next travel to Daniel Boone on Sept. 6, feels confident that if the game is close at the end, junior kicker Jason Craft can be a weapon for them.
“We can’t turn the ball over. I always say most games are lost, they are not won,” Mays said. “We have got to make them beat us. If they are a better team they need to beat us, we can’t beat ourselves and make mistakes. We have to be mistake-free, no turnovers, limit the penalties, win the time of possession. If we can keep the ball on offense, keep their offense off the field and not turn the ball over, I think we will be good.
“I think kicking game-wise, we are going to be pretty good. We are able to kick 45 [yards]-in on field goals. In a defensive ball game, which it could turn into, that could be huge for us.”
No one really knows how the first game of the season will go. Wishon is anxious to find out.
“If we keep everybody focused I think we will be all right this year,” Wishon said. “Nobody is really giving us a chance this year, but I think that first game is kind of going to prove some people wrong. We have some upcoming juniors that have just improved tremendously.
“I think we will be all right.”