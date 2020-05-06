Football or no football, that is the question.
Will football be played in the fall? If it is played, will fans be allowed to watch? There are so many questions, and so few answers just 106 nights from the opening Friday of the high school season in Tennessee.
“The high schools are going to face the same struggles that colleges and pros do as far as the games being played and as far as people in the stands,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said. “I am sure there is a lot of people working on that process and getting that figured out. We are just waiting on those guidelines to help us move forward too.”
Still, Wade is confident football will be played.
“I think we will have it. I think they will make some adjustments to have the football season,” he said. “You know, football is important, every sport in high school is important for a kid. I just think they will do everything they can to have it. We are concerned about when the start will be, but other than that, we feel confident we will be able to have it.”
Football is the lifeblood of any athletic program, not only in college, but also among high schools. Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association executive director Bernard Childress was recently quoted as saying ‘to lose football would be a devastating’ financial blow for their organization.
Wade confirmed that football certainly does assist with athletic expenses.
“Football does help with non-revenue sports, it helps you with cross country, golf, tennis, things of that nature, it does help with them,” Wade said. “Other sports take care of themselves…Financially, you do get a big lift from football.”
When football will be played remains a mystery. Fortunately, there is still time to figure it all out. Wade said schools are waiting for guidelines from the TSSAA, who have been working with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) on how to proceed.
“It is definitely tough. You have got to rely on those guidelines and on those scientists that study this virus and people that are putting those policies together,” Wade said. “We are just really relying on them and making sure we follow the guidelines and we are trying to educate our kids and our students and athletes on following those guidelines too in being safe for everyone.”
Wade, who has been working from home since the coronavirus put an end to the school year in mid-March, has heard all the conjecture out there about the feasibility of a football season.
“The only thing we have heard is rumors and speculation. I haven’t had any discussions with anyone about making any changes, any start dates right now,” said Wade, whose Vikings are scheduled to host Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle on Aug. 21.
There have been numerous options shared to play the season ahead, perhaps shortening the regular season to only district games or possibly pushing football further into the calendar year. Wade would rather avoid that scenario since it might force students to choose one sport over another. There is also the continued principle of social distancing that must be followed.
“That is just something you would have to think about later on. You have read different things, like letting smaller schools play at the bigger schools [stadiums[ because there is more room and things of that nature,” he said. “Right now we are looking to start back with a full crowd in there, but if not we will need to make some adjustments. Right now we are just looking back to ways we can get back to normal when we can…
“You could see if they had to shorten the season. You could see them going back and saying this year you will only be able to play your district teams or so forth,” he added. “So far we are just moving forward with what we have so far. I could see that as a possibility maybe.”
Currently, the TSSAA has its schools in their off-season programs, which means they can’t do anything team-related other than conditioning work. The 10 days of spring practice have also been lost due to schools closing their doors. There is also a two-week dead period from June 21 through July 4 that will remain in place.
Wade would like to see the TSSAA allow some type of group activities with 10 or fewer people, not just for the kids, but for the coaches as well.
“To be honest with you, that is just one of those times where our coaches just want to be around our kids,” he said. “A lot of people talk about kids being devastated, but our coaches are devastated too. They are in coaching because that has been their calling in their life and they are just really devastated not being around the kids.”
“That has been a tough part about it. As of right now we are just hoping we can get to the point where we can get some back and work with small groups with our kids. We are looking to that and hopefully getting guidance on it pretty soon.”
It has already been a difficult spring for students, especially the senior athletes, many of whom missed out on the completion of their athletic careers.
“It was devastating. It is a time when your seniors have grown up and participated in sports all their life and all of a sudden it is taken away from them,” Wade said. “That is a period we are all grieving from because we were all just shattered from it because you have spent time with those kids and care about those kids. Their parents have spent a lot of time with those kids in those sports.
“It just goes back to knowing that some of the kids’ athletic careers ended in that short of a finish. It was just sort of devastating for everyone. It has been tough on them.”
Wade and the Tennessee High coaches have continued to stay in touch with their athletes, not only checking on their health, but also tracking their academic progress that continues through online options.
“We are staying in contact with them. We are having some of our office team meetings. We are providing workouts for them and just general body weight exercises and just providing those things,” he said. “We are sending them out to our P.E. kids and everyone, not only athletes, but just making sure we encourage them to get out and move around and just stay active…
“Our coaches are meeting with our teams…just make sure they are doing fine and how they are handling this because a lot of them are depressed right now because they are not getting to participate in their athletic stuff,” he added.
“Just making sure we are taking care of the well-being of our athletes right now. Just making sure all of our athletes are staying eligible academically and just sort of keeping up with that. We have sort of left that up to our coaches to make sure they are tracking the academic process too.”
Wade would love to have a game to attend today after school. In a normal world, that wouldn’t be a problem. He certainly misses it.
“Just like our coaches and just like our athletes, I just miss being around our kids. I miss watching us compete, I miss watching us practice every day and get better,” he said. “That is one thing as a coach it definitely would affect me, but it does as an athletic director too. It just makes it tough knowing those kids are not getting to do what they love to do.
“I just miss them and I just care about them. I wish I could be there watching them compete today.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
