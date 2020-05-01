There is so much that goes into a senior year of high school, from sports and prom to simply spending time with lifelong friends to a graduation ceremony that ends it all.
All of that - with the exception of possibly graduation - were erased by the coronavirus, which has put a stop to schools across the nation.
“They are really bummed about not being able to finish the year out at school,” said Tennessee High math teacher and second year tennis coach Ellan Fugate Kitzmiller, “There are so many activities that are fun for them at the end of the year that they don’t get to participate in, class night, of course, graduation.
“We may have a graduation ceremony if things go well maybe in June. We are not totally sure yet, but we may still have that. Just not being able to hang out with their friends there at the end, that is probably the hardest part for them.”
Kitzmiller, who took over an already successful program from Reedy Toney prior to last season, misses her students, especially her tennis kids, who had big expectations for the spring season.
“Not only are they missing out, but we are missing out on seeing them,” said Kitzmiller, a valedictorian, basketball and track standout at St. Paul High School, who played basketball and tennis at King University. “I miss them a lot. I am just really sad that they didn’t get to finish their final season and the fact that they had so much they could have accomplished this year with another possible doubles state championship and, in my opinion, they had a shot at a team state championship.
“All you can do is say ‘what if’.”
Senior David Bieger and sophomore Hagan Oakley were considered favorites to repeat as doubles state champions in the TSSAA Large Class division.
“They are even better this year than they were last year so I had extremely high hopes that they would repeat and that would have made David Bieger’s third championship out of four years,” said Kitzmiller, who has coached basketball at Twin Springs, along with hoops and tennis at Virginia High.
That wasn’t all. Kitzmiller also felt like the Vikings could challenge for a team title, their first since Bieger’s freshman campaign in 2017.
“That is another issue. We also had another shot for a state championship this year,” she said. “We were pretty strong from top to bottom.”
That still wasn’t all. Sophomore Keona Fielitz advanced to state competition last season as a freshman, flashing the potential to possibly become the school’s first-ever girls state singles champion.
“I have seen her grow and get better. I took her all the way to state last year,” said Kitzmiller, whose boys doubles team rallied after being down one set and 4-1 in the second to win the quarterfinals and then claim the next two matches to take the crown. Fielitz lost her first round match, but not without a fight. “She had a rough first draw, so did David and Hagen, they had a rough first draw. Both of them had the toughest draw first round...
“She is just a freshman. I just see her getting better every year.”
Don’t count out Fielitz or possibly another youngster from breaking that female singles drought in the near future.
“I feel like she is our shot possibly. I have got another one coming up next year that is pretty darn good too,” said Kitzmiller, who left high school coaching to raise her family in 1991, but continued to coach AAU basketball teams and play in META/USTA programs. “Our girls are going to be pretty loaded next year. We have some girls coming from the middle school that are going to really help us a lot.”
This season started strong for the Tennessee High boys, with the Vikings winning their lone two matches with ease.
“When we play we don’t even give up games,” said Kitzmiller, who is ably assisted by Ana Buckmaster, whose son and daughter played tennis for the Vikings. “They are just really good, I just had a really good team.”
Then came notice that the season – and school year – had been put on hold. There was still hope that it might continue later in the spring.
“It is a little bit harder to accept when your area doesn’t really have the issues that let’s say Nashville has or New York,” Kitzmiller said. “We are being treated the same throughout, but we have definitely done what we are supposed to do and that is our social distancing and now having practice or anything. We did what we were supposed to do, hoping eventually we would be able to get back out there.”
Those hopes ended when school was canceled for the rest of the spring, forcing the TSSAA to make the same decision with sports.
“I didn’t even know how to tell them. It was hard,” said Kitzmiller, who has seven seniors, including four girls and three boys. “I personally said that I was just heartbroken and just really hated it. I have been having zoom meetings with them and then I have been calling them personally.
“It has just been really hard. I have worried about them because they worked so hard and then it just got taken away. It is just different, you have a shot to go all the way and they pull the rug right out from under you.”
She feels for the entire team and all spring sports athletes who had their dreams of competing for state titles ended by what has been called an “invisible enemy.”
“I feel bad for them for sure because they all had extremely high expectations this year,” said Kitzmiller, who is married with two children, both of whom played sports at Tennessee High. Her son, Zak, played baseball at King, while her daughter, Taylor, was a member of the dance team at East Tennessee State.
“They just did not get to do it and they have worked hard. It is pretty frustrating.”
While the seniors have seen their high school careers come to a premature end, Kitzmiller still has talent coming back next spring, many of whom learned the game under the tutelage of local tennis professionals Steve Brooks and David Poole.
“I have to give kudos to the local pros because they are a great help with the kids,” said Kitzmiller, who continues to play tennis, while practicing social distancing and proper hygiene. Some of her players are as well, having been given permission to play by their parents. “They are ones that started them out young and I am just fortunate to be able to be part of it when they are older.”
Tennessee High boys tennis will be back. They have won five team titles, along with five doubles crowns since 2010. The girls show promise as well.
“We have had quite a run,” she said, “and they weren’t done.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.