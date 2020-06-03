Tennessee High product Gavin Cross has been chosen to the 2020 NCAA Division I Freshman All-American team by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
An outfielder from Bristol, Tennessee, Cross was one of four Hokies to start all 16 games for Tech, 15 in right field and one as the designated hitter. During the season, he tied for a team-best with seven multi-hit games and added three multi-RBI games and three multi-run scoring games.
Cross finished second on the team with a .369 batting average with 24 hits, including one double for 25 total bases and a .385 slugging percentage. He scored 14 runs and drove in eight RBI, while posting a .408 on-base percentage. He was also 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts, second most on the team for both.
At the end of the year, in the NCAA, Cross ranked 74th in stolen bases, 76th in hits, 89th in hits per game (1.50), 103rd in stolen bases per game (0.44) and 190th in batting average.
Cross is just the seventh Tech player to earn freshman All-American status and the first since Mark Zagunis in 2012.
Teammates Ian Seymour and Carson Taylor were named team All-Americans last week, giving the Hokies three All-American honors for the first time since 2003.
