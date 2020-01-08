If the last month is any indication, professional golf is going to be very entertaining in 2020.
The season wrapped up last fall, but golf fans were treated to meaningful, primetime golf in December. The Presidents Cup was held at the fantastic Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, one of the world’s finest courses. When combining a worthy venue, Tiger Woods as a playing captain, TV coverage at night due to the time difference, a little controversy and a competition that hung in the balance until the very end, the biennial exhibition between the United States and the International teams suddenly turned into must-see TV.
As the Americans stormed back from a deficit to win 16-14, the game of golf on the profes-sional level seemed poised for a tremendous year. After a few weeks’ hiatus, the PGA Tour re-turned this past weekend with what many consider the true beginning of the golf season – the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii.
As a sports nut, it doesn’t get any better than this past weekend. NFL playoff games on Saturday night, then two more on Sunday. As the Seahawks put away the Eagles at approximately 7:45 p.m., it was time to flip over to the Golf Channel for the conclusion at Kapalua.
The tournament usually produces, at the very least, a big-name champion. After all, the only players eligible to play are those that won an official PGA Tour event in the last calendar year. On the back nine on Sunday, there was Justin Thomas doing battle with Xander Schauffele, with several others within striking distance. It appeared to be a two-man race late on the back nine, then the roller coaster began.
The golf world’s resident villain, Patrick Reed, capped off the round of the day with a long bir-die putt on No. 18 to finish at -14 under par. That put him in the Clubhouse two strokes behind Thomas and one back of Schauffele.
As the final pairing reached the par-5 18th, Thomas led by a stroke. He then made a huge mis-take by hitting his 2nd shot into the hazard short and left of the green. Schauffele responded with a beautiful fairway wood the bounded onto the green and put him just 20 feet away from an eagle. It appeared a simple two-putt would be good enough to overtake Thomas and claim the victory.
But in a stunning turn of events, Schauffele ended up 3-putting, and when Thomas also missed his par putt, it was a 3-man playoff that included Reed.
Sitting at home watching, you figure that’s probably the end of the theatrics. Playoffs typically turn out to be a bit of a letdown, for whatever reason. But these guys were just getting started on their wild ride.
Schauffele again 3-putted the 18th for par, and was eliminated after Reed and Thomas both made fairly routine birdies. That is, if you consider Thomas nearly holing a chip shot from be-hind the green, briefly touching the left lip as it slid past a couple of feet. The 2nd playoff hole was tied again, this time with pars. So, Reed and Thomas made their way back to the 18th hole with darkness setting in.
Reed played his 2nd shot first, and put himself in good position just short right of the green, leaving a relatively simple pitch shot for this 3rd. Thomas, seemingly with the errant hooked shot in regulation still in the back of his mind, then looked like your average player with his 2nd shot. He hit a chunked 3-wood well out to the right that barely cleared the hazard by a couple of yards. Fans were gasping at what they were seeing, as one of the best players in the world suddenly looked shell-shocked.
Thomas gathered himself, and luckily for him, he drew a flat lie in the fairway and perfect yardage for a wedge shot. He promptly hit it to four feet to set up a birdie. In the back and forth nature of head-to-head golf, Reed then needed to get down in two to extend things. He hit a lackluster wedge shot to 12 feet, then raced his birdie attempt well past the hole and made a disappointing par. Thomas calmly rolled his putt in and was victorious.
It’s safe to say that most golf fans were pulling for Thomas, maybe outside of Reed’s wife and friends. Always coming across as brash, Reed hasn’t done himself any favors improving his reputation since the week prior to that Presidents Cup down under. At Tiger’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was assessed a two-stroke penalty for brushing away sand from behind his ball in a waste bunker. The cameras clearly caught him doing it, and when asked about it after the round, he claimed it wasn’t intentional and he didn’t know he was touching the sand as he made practice swings.
He headed down to Australia with that controversy hanging over him, and promptly went 0-3 in the team portion of the matches. Poor Webb Simpson got the call to partner with Reed, and they never were in any of their matches. To make matters worse, Reed’s caddie (who happens to be his brother-in-law) was then involved in an altercation with a rowdy fan when leaving the golf course. The caddie was suspended from the final day singles’ matches.
Wow. The often-sterile environment of professional golf had a lot going on the past month. Whether you think it’s a good thing or bad, you can’t argue with the entertainment value. As golf continues to evolve and look for more participation and attention (i.e. TV viewers), these events were clearly putting the game in the spotlight.
Tiger Woods won the Masters last April and is currently sitting on 82 career victories, tied with Sam Snead for the all-time lead. He’s at 15 majors, three away from Jack Nicklaus’ record. Tho-mas just won his 12th PGA Tour title, joining Woods, Nicklaus, and Snead with the most wins ever at the age of 26. Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Schauffele and many others are poised for big years. The game of golf at the highest level is in a great spot.
And as we try to make it through these winter months hoping for a few decent weather days to get on the course, we can look back on the past month with some optimism towards the up-coming golf season. After all, we’re less than 100 days from the Masters.
