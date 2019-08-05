In 2010, I was working as an assistant professional at The Honors Course, outside of Chattanooga. We were hosting the NCAA Championships, and I was out checking on some things one afternoon during the stroke play portion.
I stopped to watch a group tee off on the par-4 18th hole. We had experienced heavy rain storms each of the previous five days, so the course was saturated and balls were basically plugging in the fairways. The 18th hole was playing roughly 475 yards, and is a demanding dogleg-right with trees lining both sides of the fairway. Nearly every player in the field was hitting driver off the tee, and just a few of the kids I saw were laying back with a fairway wood.
As the group I had stopped to see was teeing off, the second player took out a hybrid and took a rip. I immediately wondered two things: 1) what is this kid thinking with a hybrid, which I thought would leave him blocked out by the corner of the dogleg and well over 230-240 yards into the green. 2) I had to find out who this kid was, thinking he could hit it that far.
The young man in question was a skinny kid from Florida State University named Brooks Koepka.
He hit that little hybrid about 280 yards in perfect position, and past his fellow playing competitors. I casually took my cart down to the fairway and saw him hit a short iron onto the green from there. I thought to myself, how is this kid not winning everything?
Well, nine years later, it seems that he is.
It’s hard to believe the major championships are over for 2019. With the revamped schedule taking effect this year, most notably The Players Championship moving back to March and the PGA Championship taking place in May, the Open Championship is now the last major and finishes in mid-July. It seems like yesterday that Tiger Woods was capturing his 15th major at The Masters in an incredible comeback story, something I thought we’d never see again.
Although the 2019 major campaign was quick and condensed, it will be viewed fondly in the history books. Tiger’s epic win at Augusta, this generation’s version of Jack in ‘86. Koepka continuing his dominance in the major championships by capturing his fourth title at the PGA in New York. Gary Woodland’s breakthrough at majestic Pebble Beach (and the USGA not messing it up), and then capped by Ireland’s own Shane Lowry hoisting the Claret Jug in the Open’s emotional return to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush.
But the real story of 2019 has to be Koepka’s run in the major championships. He finished second to Woods at The Masters by a stroke, and squandered two makeable birdie putts on 17 and 18. He then jumped out to a huge lead at the PGA before coming back to the field a bit, but still hung on to repeat in that championship. He followed that up with a second place showing at Pebble and a fourth at Royal Portrush. Let that sink in for a bit……he just went 2-1-2-4 in the majors in 2019. In the four biggest tournaments in the world this year, five guys total beat him.
Koepka is by all accounts a good guy, kind of does his own thing, works out a ton, and then looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world while contending in seemingly every major championship of the past three seasons. Just last week, at the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, not a major but one of the bigger tournaments, he was one back headed to Sunday, showed up 45 minutes before his tee time, and went out and shot 65 to win by three.
It’s still early in his career, but all golf fans should appreciate the fact we might be seeing the next all-time great player, and we don’t even fully realize it.
