You learn more from your losses than you ever do from your victories.
I don’t know who first uttered those words, but I don’t think a truer statement about sports has ever been said. And it is likely most true when it comes to golf.
I have experience with this, recent experience. Just last week, I played in the biggest golf tournament of the year for me. The Tennessee PGA Section Championship was held at the fantastic Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville. It is the one tournament I circle on the calendar at the beginning of each year. It has the most prestige, the biggest purse, and the most benefits awarded to the top finishers. Plus, it’s always great to gather with my fellow PGA Professionals every year at this event.
I have traditionally not played well in the Section Championship, so I didn’t go into it with high expectations. I had been playing OK with my members at the Club, and had a couple of decent tournaments earlier in the summer, but I just wanted to go out and play good golf and see where it put me.
The first round was a grind, as I did not hit it well tee to green, but my short game saved me. I carded a 1-under 71 which put me in a tie for 9th after one day. I was pleased with where I stood considering my ball-striking, and I got things worked out with a little range session after my round.
Day 2 brought rain, wind, and cold. I knew it was going to be a difficult day not only for me, but for the entire field. I struck the ball as well as I had all year in some tough conditions, and felt proud of my 1-over 73. I was even par for the tournament, in a tie for 7th, and in position to achieve one of my career goals.
The top 5 finishers in this tournament qualify for the following year’s PGA Professional National Championship. That is something I have never achieved, and always wanted to experience. But like most things in golf, they don’t just give you a free pass, you have to go out and earn it by qualifying. So, when I woke up the morning of the 3rd round, I was excited and nervous, but thankful for the opportunity to get it done.
What happened over the next several hours is what most golfers have experienced at some point in their golfing life. I felt as though I had never held a golf club in my hands. I had no control over where it was going, didn’t know if I could make solid contact, and my short game completely abandoned me.
To say I was disappointed would be an understatement. I tried on every single shot, but managed to make more bogeys than pars or birdies, and signed for an 81. I plummeted down the leaderboard.
I had a nearly 2-hour drive home to think about the day. In my younger years, I would have been completely humiliated and nearly depressed, probably even angry. But I took that time for reflection and it did me some good.
Had I not 3-putted five times, I would have carded a 76. Now that’s not the score I wanted either, but it would have been a little easier pill to swallow. As I drove up the interstate, I began to go over my round shot by shot and try to figure out a common theme of misses and mistakes.
Then I finally told myself, enough. I had a bad day on the course. It happens. That’s golf. It’s a hard game where you lose way more often than you win, but that’s also the reason we keep coming back for more. I know I’m better than what I shot in that final round, but I didn’t do it when it counted. Which makes me even more anxious to get in the position again and perform better.
Golf is a hard game, and while I am a proud PGA golf professional representing my Club, I am by no means a professional golfer. I know there is a difference.
I pulled into the driveway at my house that evening, and all 3 of my kids ran out to greet their dad, who they had not seen in four days. My oldest daughter told me she was proud of me for finishing 24th and pointed out that I beat more than half the people who played. She said not to worry about it, because I get to play again next year and I can try to do better. She, along with her brother and sister, proceeded to tell me about their days at school and all the activities I had missed by being gone.
All was right in my world, again.
You learn more from your losses than your victories.
I learned a great deal about myself as a competitor this past week. I learned that the moment wasn’t too big for me, I didn’t get too nervous and thus affect my golf game. It just wasn’t my day. It happens, it’s golf.
I learned that my family hopes I do well in tournaments, but at the end of the day, the only thing that matters to them is whether I get home in time for them to see me, and me to see them.
And, finally, I learned that I can’t wait to get into contention again in this tournament. Hopefully things will turn out differently. But if they don’t, my kids are going to run out into the driveway and welcome me back home.
