In case you missed it, the PGA Tour season started last week.
Currently, the season starts with the Fall Series, 11 official tournaments that runs through the event in Sea Island in November. These fall events usually don’t have the strongest fields, as many of the top players are afforded the luxury of having a true “off-season” before coming back the first of the year and getting into their full routine. But for younger players with not much Tour status, these Fall events are crucial to setting up their entire season.
Personally, I miss the old Q-School as a way onto the PGA Tour. There were 3 stages of Q-School, a qualifying tournament that culminated in the Final Stage, which was a 6-round grind with the top finishers earning their way on to the PGA Tour. Now, there is still a Q-School, but that event qualifies you for the Korn Ferry Tour, and then you have to play well there the entire season to reach the PGA Tour.
The old Q-School always produced the best drama of any tournament each year, with guy’s livelihoods literally riding on each shot. Plus, being a golf nut like myself, I would always tune in for this kind of entertainment and not be disappointed.
I remember one year, probably 20 years ago, when one of those grinders named Joe Daley had one of the most unbelievable things happen to him at Q-School. In one of the middle rounds of the 6-round Finals, faced a short putt on a hole, probably a four or five-footer at the most. Daley hit the putt, and it was going into the dead center of the hole. He took a step towards it to seemingly pick it out of the hole, when the ball popped out and stayed on the lip. He froze, trying to figure out what had just happened. On TV, it looked like a magic trick. Daley threw his hat down in disgust and just stood there muttering to himself.
If you are reading this, you probably know that the inside of a golf hole has a plastic or metal liner that is actually the bottom of the cup. In this instance with Daley, the liner of the cup wasn’t pushed into the hole squarely, and the rim of the cup was sticking out ever-so-slightly, creating a little lip inside the hole but below the surface of the green. So, his putt actually went below ground, but it hit that lip of the liner at the perfect angle and popped the ball back out. Kind of like hitting a little, small curb.
That one stroke came as a result of a complete fluke (and not to mention that he could have stood there for a week and hit that same putt, and it never come back out of the hole). And as could have been predicted, Daley ended up missing his PGA Tour card by that single stroke.
I was working at a Club 15 years ago that hosted a Nationwide Tour event (now known as the Korn Ferry Tour). Daley played there one year, was in his late 40s, and actually ended up getting into a playoff before finishing 2nd that week. But I vividly remember seeing him and having a casual conversation with him after one of his rounds, and you could literally see the stress on his face from all the years of grinding away on various tours. And all I could think about was that one fluky putt that didn’t go into the hole, despite actually entering the center of the hole. I can’t imagine how many sleepless nights he had thinking about what could have been.
Stories like Daley are what makes the game of golf so fascinating. There are thousands of golfers all over the country, and the world, trying to catch a break and make it big. It is such an unforgiving game where you fail more often than you succeed, especially in tournament golf.
But that is what also makes it so addictive and enjoyable. For us every day golfers, that constant pursuit of getting better, more consistent, or simply hitting that perfectly-struck drive leaves you wanting to do it again. When you were a kid, or the first time you ever hit a golf ball, don’t you remember that sensation of seeing the ball hit solidly and take off from the ground? It’s a pure excitement that can’t be described.
Hopefully the weather cooperates and we can get out and experience those feelings several more times this year. But if you’re needing a golf fix and can’t be out playing yourself, you can find a professional golf tournament on TV just about every week. That’s one of the good things to this wrap-around PGA Tour season.
