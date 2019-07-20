Every now and then, I get reminded why golfers love their sport so passionately. Why we sometimes travel extreme distances to play, why we try to squeeze in 9 holes before darkness sets in, and why we head to the range after a bad round just to get that sweet sensation of a well-struck shot before heading home.
I was reminded again on Thursday when I took my daughter to participate in the local qualifier for the annual Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship at Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough.
A total of 85 kids all competed in the first stage, with the ultimate dream of reaching Augusta National next April. Seeing my little girl’s excitement and determination, along with all the other young participants with their parents standing on the sidelines cheering them on, is such a wonderful scene. As I mentioned to a mother of one of the competitors, I think it’s sometimes harder on the parents watching than the kids.
My daughter is new to the game, but she is all in on the great sport and I couldn’t be prouder. Not because she wants to play the game that her dad is consumed with, both professionally and personally, but because of all the great things the game of golf can teach young people.
After she finished the Drive competition, the rain was pouring down and she stood under an umbrella as her fellow competitors completed their portion. One young girl came over, and the two of them agreed to share the umbrella for a brief moment. They struck up a conversation, and from a distance, looked like they had been great friends forever after just a few minutes of interacting.
The game of golf does that to people.
After a good showing in the Chip, she struggled in the Putt portion and waited for the scores to be posted. She was disappointed, but she quickly did the calculations and realized the speed on her putts cost her (I let her know she’s not the first golfer to ever be baffled on a putting green). She vowed to focus more on her putting practice, and is already excited to compete again next year.
In one rainy morning at the golf course, she displayed her politeness, her social interaction with others, and some determination in working hard to improve. Just a few of the many values gained from playing golf, and I’m sure every other parent in attendance had the same proud feelings towards their children.
NOTES: Twelve boys and 12 girls were among the top three finishers in their respective age groups at the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship in Jonesborough. First place girls included Kylee Renner (7-9 years old, Greeneville), Chloe Bray (10-11, Johnson City), Lauren Maynard (12-13, Fall Branch) and Rachel Smith (14-15, Johnson City). The four boys winners were Dougie Fezell (14-15, Greeneville), Marshall Seal (12-13, Rogersville), Eli Wilt (10-11, Nashville) and Nathan Howlett (7-9, Greeneville)....
The World Long Drive Association returns to Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport for the Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Aug. 10-12. Fifty-four men and up to 18 women will compete in qualifying, with the final eight men and final four women taking part in the finals on Aug. 12, with those being broadcast live by the Golf Channel. For more information, visit www.worldlongdrive.com or www.tennesseebigshots.com.