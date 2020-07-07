TAZEWELL, Va. - Social distancing and football practice present a unique challenge.
Players in Tazewell County got back together this week for the first time since the coronavirus closed schools March 13.
“We are treating it like it is January except we can get on the field,’ Tazewell Coach J’me Harris said when his team finally got to work out together on Tuesday.
The ability to get on the field and a two-level fieldhouse made it a little easier for the Bulldogs to work around 29 players at a time.
The county’s approved plan for offseason workouts requires social distancing and comes with a heavy emphasis on cleaning equipment and avoiding contact.
Tazewell’s first day back saw groups working on each floor of the James C. Ramey Sr. Athletic Center and a group on the field.
“We have a lot of veteran players and that makes this much easier. I don’t know if we could have done it two years ago when we had a lot of freshmen’ Harris said.
Only quarterbacks Gavin Nunley and Jerrod Mullins touched a football and they threw individually into a net from different angles under the watchful eye of Tazewell quarterbacks coach Bill Dudley, who sanitized the balls between sessions.
With Nunley and several other starters back from last year’s 7-4 team the Bulldogs have high hopes and are hoping for a season.
“We just want to play whether it is in the fall or the spring,’ Harris said.
Like everyone else Harris and his staff are awaiting that word from the Virginia High School Laegue.
The Bulldogs will report at 7:30 a.m. Monday thru Thursday so temperatures can be taken before they enter the facility. Every player was also required to have an up-to-date physical before workouts started.
They will work in groups from around 8-until 9:30 am each day.
At Graham Tony Palmer and his staff got the team back together for the first time July 6. Like Tazewell, the G-Men are a veteran squad that made the Class 2 state semifinal last year, one season after winning the title.
Like Harris and Thad Wells in Richlands, Palmer is hopeful the state will ease restrictions in phase three and let teams do more football drills and eventually play games. The G-Men have NCAA Division I prospects Brodie Meadows and Xayvion Turner leading a cast of solid players.
Wells is taking a slightly different approach at Richlands as he deals with a larger number of players and a new system. The Tornado will go four days a week and utilize the two-hour time limit but linemen will work two days per week and skill players the other two days.
