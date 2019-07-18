Southwest Virginia-based Showtime is one of just four squads to have competed in all six editions of “The Basketball Tournament,” the popular 64-team, winner-take-all event with a $2 million grand prize.
Neil Rasnake, the elder statesman of the team at 42-years-old, is one of only three guys who will have played in the tourney every year of its existence.
What do the chances look like for Showtime to put on a show today at 3 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Champs in a first-round clash at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky?
“I think this year’s team is the strongest we have assembled in the six years we’ve played in The Basketball Tournament,” said Stacy Presley, the team’s general manager.
Stacy Presley, Shane Presley, Travis Viers and Neil Rasnake – who all attended Council High School in Southwest Virginia – got together and constructed a squad for the inaugural tourney in 2014 and Showtime has been a mainstay ever since.
After first-round exits in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Showtime won its opener last season and advanced to the second round.
“We usually start in February or so recruiting and getting fundraisers lined up,” Stacy Presley said. “All and all, it’s about six months we spend.”
Those efforts have led to a roster this season comprised of Lee Skinner (Wofford), Charles Mann Jr. (University of Georgia), Akeem Richmond (East Carolina), Cordarius Johnson (Louisiana Tech), Jalen Nesbitt (North Florida), Julius Brooks (Loyola, Maryland), Logan McLane (Miami, Ohio), Albert Jackson (University of Georgia) and Tyler Laser (Eastern Illinois), all of whom have played professionally overseas.
Then there’s Rasnake, the basketball lifer who starred for the Council Cobras, then at Brevard Junior College and Western Carolina University. He later played some overseas and for several minor league teams stateside, including in 2004 with the short-lived Bristol Crusaders of the now-defunct World Basketball Association.
“Neil is excited,” Presley said. “He feels like we’ve got a team that can make some noise in the Lexington region. This man eats, sleeps and breathes basketball, so you know he is always ready.”
Rasnake has hoisted up at least 100 shots a day – every single day – since he was 12-years-old and his enthusiasm has never dampened.
“Yes, my love of the game is still as strong as ever,” Rasnake said. “I have loved the game of basketball as long as I can remember and I will always love the game and I love to compete. … Playing in TBT, my emotions are the same on any other court I step on whether it is at Council, Brevard, Western Carolina or in China. Basketball is basketball. It don’t matter where I play I still love the game just as much. Basketball has taken me many places and gave me many memories, but the thing that means the most to me from the game of basketball is the people I have met and the lifelong friends I have made.”
Rasnake’s biggest fan and closest friend – his father, Joley – will be watching the internet stream on ESPN3.com from a hospital in Pittsburgh.
“Over the last eight years I have watched my dad battle kidney disease,” Rasnake said. “He has undergone more than 1,200 dialysis treatments and many scary moments. Through it all he has continued to fight and battle this disease and he recently received a kidney … That makes this year’s tournament special because of my dad finally getting a kidney transplant that we have waited on for so long. No matter the outcome of the games, him finally receiving a kidney is the best gift ever.”
Rasnake and his pals aren’t the only participants in The Basketball Tournament with local ties.
Former East Tennessee State University standouts Adam Sollazzo (Tampa 20/20) and Courtney Pigram (Carmen’s Crew) are also in the event and their teams play today, while Science Hill High School graduate Omar Wattad – an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University these days – is on the coaching staff of a squad referred to simply as D2, since it is comprised entirely of former NCAA Division II stars.
Ex-Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Adonis Thomas is playing for Bluff City, a team featuring many former University of Memphis stars. Thomas helped Melrose High School of Memphis win the 2009 Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
