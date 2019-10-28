MARION, Va. – If it seems like Audrey Moss has been everywhere on the court for Marion High School’s volleyball team this season, it’s because she has.
The versatile 5-foot-10 junior slammed down 17 kills as the Scarlet Hurricanes cruised to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Graham on Monday night in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.
Marion’s Ms. Everything would be a good moniker for Moss.
“I had her at the outside [hitter position] at the beginning of the year, then she played some middle,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “One match we played, she was in at every position. We think we’ve found her home there on the right side and she likes that right side as a lefty. She can really score some points for us and puts up a good block as well.”
Those early-season shifts in positions made Moss a better player.
“It taught me a lot about transitioning from here to there and gave me different places to hit,” Moss said.
Graham certainly had no answer for Moss as she mashed down powerful spike after powerful spike.
“She was above the ball and was able to go straight down with it because her setter [Chloe Campbell] got it to her,” said Graham coach Jaime Bowman. “She did a very nice job.”
Hannah Henson is the only senior on Marion’s roster, so players like Moss have had to emerge as leaders on a young squad.
“It’s been a lot of lessons learned this season,” Moss said. “I think a lot of people have stepped up since we had spots to fill.”
Junior Kylee Holbrook (seven kills), sophomore Chloe Campbell (26 assists), sophomore Anna Hagy (20 service points) and 10th-grader Kaylyn Baggett (six kills, one block) also played well for Marion on Monday.
The Scarlet Hurricanes (10-17) locked up a bid to the VHSL Region 2D tournament and will play at top-seeded Virginia High (22-5) today at 7:30 p.m. in a SWD semifinal match.
“We kind of had to rebuild at the beginning of the season and we were trying to figure out who was best at what spot,” Hanshew said. “We moved some people around and we’ve been practicing well lately. We played two great sets against Lebanon last week and we’re just trying to peak at the right time here at the end of the season.”
Graham opened an 11-7 lead in the first game behind the play of Shayla Short, but Moss eventually took over and Marion seized control.
“I told the girls even though we haven’t gained a lot of wins in the win-loss column this year,” Bowman said. “We have gained a lot of wins as far as the program goes because we have competed, fought and learned the game of volleyball.”
Marion knows volleyball as the ‘Canes won the state title in 2016, won a regional championship in 2017 and were SWD tournament champions a year ago.
Will more postseason prizes come their way this fall?
“I think we’re going to surprise some people in the playoffs,” Moss said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.