BRISTOL, Va. – Madison Worley got a wake-up call on Monday.
“I’ve been asleep the last few games,” Virginia High’s junior post player said. “I figured this was a good time to come back out, get my game going and help out everybody.”
Worley certainly didn’t hit the snooze button as she and Dianna Spence made key plays in the second half to help VHS put away Tazewell for a 60-46 triumph in the first round of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament.
Enduring stretches of poor shooting in Monday’s game – most notably going 1-for-17 from the field in the second quarter – the Bearcats (15-8) made more of a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Worley on the low block.
All she did was score 11 of her 15 points over the final two quarters, while also hauling down a dozen rebounds.
“She dominated the boards tonight,” Spence said.
Worley was a model of efficiency, shooting 6-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
“She’s finally posting up strong and when she does that we have to get the ball to her,” said Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons.
Clinging to a 31-28 advantage with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter after a bucket by Tazewell’s Lexi Herald, Virginia High ripped off an 8-2 run as Worley scored inside and Spence sank two high-arcing 3-pointers to extend the lead to 39-30.
The Bulldogs got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
“[Spence] hit a couple of those the last time we played against them,” said Tazewell coach Chawn Martin. “Those were big shots.”
Spence finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
“When she shoots the ball with confidence, she’s one of the best shooters in the region,” Timmons said. “We’ve just got to make sure she stays confident shooting the ball.”
Taylor Ray (12 points) and Herald (11 points) were the top scorers for Tazewell, which shot just 30.8 percent from the field.
“I’ve thought all year long that our district has a lot of teams that are even,” Martin said. “There’s not been one dominant team over the course of the season, just whoever plays best on a given night. My girls fought hard and I couldn’t ask for a better effort – I’m proud of them all the way. [VHS] just happened to make a few more shots than we did and then we had to foul at the end and that stretched out their lead.”
Ale Sydnor (13 points, eight assists, three steals) and Maria Wilson (12 points, five rebounds, two steals) also contributed to Virginia High’s balanced attack.
Are the Bearcats feeling confident these days?
“Definitely,” Sydnor said. “Playing consistently – that was the big thing at the beginning the season. We weren’t consistent enough. We’re all trusting each other now and we’re just playing better.”
A 6 p.m. semifinal clash with Marion at Lebanon High School awaits Wednesday for VHS. Marion and Virginia High split two regular-season meetings.
The Bearcats carry a six-game winning streak into the third meeting of the season.
“Hopefully, we can get seven,” Timmons said. “Marion’s a tough group. I know they are hungry and are ready to beat us after the last time we played them [a 48-34 victory]. We just have to come in with a good gameplan and be ready to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.