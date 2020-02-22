LEBANON, Va. – In his 24th year of directing the girls’ basketball program at Lebanon, coach Rex Parker had never won a district tournament title - until now.
The Pioneers were determined to come out and play well and they succeeded in winning their sixth consecutive game, claiming a 59-50 victory over Marion to add the Southwest District tournament championship to their regular season title.
“I’ve been playing for four years,” said Lebanon standout Kara Long. “To finally get one my last year, is just incredible, to pull out the win for our team, coaches and our school.”
It was back-and-forth into the second quarter with five lead changes. Anna Hagy buried a trey for the Scarlet Hurricanes to give them a 19-18 advantage with 4:48 to play in the first half. Long scored nine points to ignite a 12-3 run, giving the Pioneers a 30-22 lead at the break.
“I knew I had to score for my team to keep our intensity going,” Long said. “We had to keep working hard in order to pull it out.”
Lebanon went to work in the third quarter. Long, Averie Price and Alexis Horne combined for 18 of the Pioneers 21 points, as they pulled away, going up 51-35 going to the fourth period.
“Long stepped up big,” Parker said. “Everyone knows Long, and Price put in a lot of points for us. Tonight, we had a lot of other girls step up. Big win, a big win for the program. The young girls have stepped up and played some quality minutes. I’m just proud of this entire team.”
Lebanon (19-4) took its largest lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, going up 18 points. A young Marion squad, without a senior on the roster would not quit. The Scarlet Hurricanes put together a furious late rally, going on an 11-0 run in a little over two minutes to make it interesting.
“That’s something these girls have never done, they’ve never given up,” said Marion coach Sallie Moss. “I’m proud of them for that. We just had some mental lapses that you can’t have against a team like Lebanon.”
Marion (17-7) cut the Lebanon lead to six with just over a minute to play but could get no closer. The Pioneers made enough of its free throws down the stretch to take the win.
Hagy with 12 points and Audrey Moss (11 points) were the scoring leaders for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Long was 7-of-12 from the floor, leading Lebanon with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Price was stellar with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Pioneers made more than 60 percent of their shots in the game.
Both teams will host a Region 2D quarterfinal contest on Wednesday.
Virginia High 44, Richlands 34
The Bearcats emerged with a win in the battle for third place and coach Kevin Timmons picked up career win 100 at Virginia High.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Timmons said. “One hundred wins in five years, I’ve had a lot of good girls and some good boys, the year with the boys helped me get to 100 wins. We’ve had some good times and there have been some bad times, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”
It was a big win for Virginia High to gain momentum going into the regional playoffs. The Blue Tornado had some opportunities, but they couldn’t convert.
Trailing by 10 going to the fourth frame, the Blues stepped up their defense and held Virginia High without a bucket for over five minutes.
“The problem was, we couldn’t score either,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said. “It’s unfortunate. I thought the girls played hard, we did some good things at times, but we just had trouble scoring. Bottom line, we just couldn’t get it done.”
Both teams started slowly and had problems getting the ball in the basket. Richlands (11-14) definitely had some long scoring droughts. Gillian Guerriero canned a trey from the wing to put the Blues up 18-15 with 4:34 to play in the first half. They wouldn’t score again in the half, as Virginia High (16-9) went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 21-18 lead at the break.
Richlands missed their first nine shots in the third quarter and the Bearcats began to pull away. Dianna Spence hit two of her four 3-pointers, as they outscored Richlands 12-5 to gain a 33-23 advantage going to the fourth frame.
“I think it was too early for us, we’re not used to playing at 4:30,” said Timmons. “We showed a little rust, but I’m glad we got it going. We didn’t play great, but we did enough to get a win. I don’t believe in a pretty loss. All in all, it was a gritty win. We had to tough it out.”
The Bearcats had five turnovers in their first seven possessions in the fourth quarter, but it resulted in zero points for the Blue Tornado.
Lauren Earls led Richlands with a game-high 13 points.
Spence (12 points), Maria Wilson (12 points), and Ale Sydnor (10 points) led the Bearcats.
Both teams will be on the road next week facing Mountain 7 District opponent in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.
