BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham was looking for a little déjà vu its game with Virginia High, but the Bearcats were having none of it.
Just as they did in the lopsided win over Lebanon in the semifinals on Wednesday, the G-Men came out smoking and took a 10-0 lead, but the Bearcats made Graham earn an 81-73 Southwest District championship game victory.
Virginia High refused to wilt after falling behind early, pulling within one point on two different occasions in the first quarter.
David Graves led a Graham charge as the G-Men took a 33-23 lead midway of the second quarter. Jean Mulumba provided baskets for Virginia High, which closed the gap to 44-41 at the half.
Graves racked up 16 points in the first half for the G-Men, while Mulumba and Jake Johnston each had nine for the Bearcats.
Graham opened the third with a 6-0 run and never trailed in the second half. Virginia High got within 54-50 and 57-53, but the G-Men hit another 6-0 spurt to go back in front by 10.
John Clifton came off the bench to spark Virginia High with a pair of goals to start the fourth quarter. Graham made solid use of its bench and pressure defense to keep the game under control in the closing minutes.
The Bearcats closed the game with a barrage of fouls in an effort to get back in the game but the Graham free throw shooters were solid.
The win gave Graham the tournament title to go with its regular season crown.
Graves finished with 24 points to lead a balanced Graham attack. Chance Dawson added 17 and Nick Owens and Xyvion Turner each had 10.
Virginia High got 19 from Gavin Austin, 15 each from Mulumba and Johnston and 10 each from Clifton and Isaac Simcox.
Richlands 57, Lebanon 51
Richlands coach Fred Phillips chided the officials for not calling any fouls on Lebanon in the third quarter of his team’s Southwest District consolation game win over the Pioneers.
Near the end of the game Phillips had a totally different view of the situation.
With his team clinging to a four point lead and just over two minutes left, Richlands got the ball back and Phillips told them “layups or free throws.” They took the clock down to 58.7 seconds before Cade Berry nailed a pair of free throws to stretch the margin to six.
Richlands was able to dodge some shaky free throw shooting and an untimely technical foul to claim the win.
“It was a good high school basketball game between two teams that are pretty evenly matched,” Phillips said.
Richlands got off to a fast start but Lebanon battled back and had a chance to take the lead at the half. Sage Potts found the range from 3-point land to get the Pioneers back in it.
Gage Holmes had a pair of second quarter baskets for Richlands. He attempted to block four shots, rejecting two and getting called for fouls on the other two in the period.
The game was close all the way with the lead changing 18 times.
Luke Wess led Richlands with 16 points. Holmes and Berry each had 11 for the Blues.
Potts had 14 points and Jacob Jackson added 12 for the Pioneers.
