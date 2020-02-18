BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High’s Gavin Austin had an inspiring vision early Tuesday.
“The eyes of every shooting guard light up when they see a 2-3 zone,” Austin said.
One week ago, the 6-4 senior set a single-game school record with 51 points against the 2-3 look employed by Honaker.
Tuesday night against the same defense, Austin collected a game-high 23 points as the Bearcats posted a 61-41 decision over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the opening round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament.
“My teammates kept finding me with good passes last week. I really didn’t know how many points I had until the athletic director told me,” Austin said.
Austin scored on jumpers, drives and layups Tuesday. He also made all nine of his free throw attempts. When defenders focused on Austin’s right hand, he fooled them with his left.
“I’m just trying to mix things up,” Austin said.
With Austin and 5-8 senior Jake Johnston (11 points, three assists) distributing and converting, the Bearcats (11-12) zoomed out to leads of 17-4 and 24-7.
VHS coach Wayne Rasnick went to his bench often, with eight different players scoring at least three points. John Clifton (six points, 10 rebounds) and Isaac Simcox (six points, nine rebounds) also played well.
“This was really the first time we’ve had our 11 together in a few weeks,” Rasnick said. “We’ve battled something every week. We’ve had illness, injuries and other things, but this win clinched a regional bid and we want to build off it.”
The Bearcats face Richlands in Wednesday’s SWD semifinals at Graham Middle School.
Tazewell closed its deficit to 37-27 with 3:17 left in the third quarter when Connor Cline (10 points) hit two free throws.
That’s when Austin focused on another aspect of his game.
“Defense. That’s what Coach Rasnick preaches,” Austin said.
Jacob Witt supplied 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while athletic junior Josiah Jordan added 12 points and three steals.
“We couldn’t overcome that slow start,” first-year Tazewell coach Omar Reed said.
Tazewell lost two starters to injuries through the first six games of the season, while defensive stopper Chancellor Harris was unable to play because of a knee injury suffered in football.
The Bulldogs finished with six wins after failing to record a victory last year.
“The guys have come a long way, but we are nowhere near what I expect from the team and from what I think we can be in the future,” Reed said.
Tazewell will graduate four seniors, but just one starter.
“We just have to go back to the drawing board this summer so the the guys can understand more about the game and what Coach Reed expects of them,” Reed said.
Meanwhile, Austin is hoping to stay hot. The future King University golfer averages 20 points per game.
“I love the zone defense, but I’m just trying to help the team anyway I can,” Austin said.
