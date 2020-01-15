Last season: 20-7
Key returners: David Graves, G, soph.; Nick Owens, G, jr.; Chance Dawson, F, sr.
Key losses: Drew Baker, Cam Allen
Promising newcomers: Xayvion Turner, Marcus Ray.
Outlook: Graham graduated a pair of all-state picks in Allen (17 points per game) and Baker. Allen made an impact in the secondary on the Purdue football team as a freshman this fall, while Baker is playing basketball at King.
The new-look G-Men opened this season with wins over SWD foes Virginia High and Marion behind the 6-foot-1 Graves (15 ppg. and 6-2 Dawson (13 ppg.)
Turner, the 5-foot-10 son of former NFL running back Ahmad Bradshaw, has been averaging over 12 points. The 5-6 Owens is an effective long-range shooter.
After winning the SWD regular season title last season, Graham defeated Richlands 58-29 for the SWD tournament crown.
With Allen and Baker setting a torrid pace, Graham then advanced to the Region 2D championship before falling 70-52 to Gate City. The playoff run ended with a 66-51 setback to unbeaten Radford in the Class 2 quarterfinals.
Graham also advanced the SWD junior varsity title game last season.
Coach’s Quote: “The talent level is pretty balanced. I would rather have six or seven scorers than just one or two.”
Coach: Ryan Potts
Last season: 11-15
Key returners: Jacob Jackson, G, sr.; Preston Steele, G, jr.; Sage Potts, F, jr.
Key losses: A.J. Bruck, Armani Whitaker
Promising newcomers: Caleb Skeens, J.D. Tatum, Seth Buchanan, Caleb McGlothlin
Outlook: With three returning starters, the Pioneers have the building blocks for success.
Defense is another team strength.
Potts (15 ppg., 6.5 rpg.) and Steele (11 ppg.) were both first-team all-district picks last season, while Jackson averaged eight points and three assists.
Lebanon (3-8, 1-2) has been led by Potts (18 ppg.) and Steele (15 ppg.) this season. The Pioneers defeated SWD foe Tazewell, 72-59.
Coach’s Quote: “We return three really good players who have been together for a long time and who complement each other well. We also have several good players who can step into bigger roles. But we will depend on our three experienced players to set the tone.”
Coach: Adam Burchett
Last season: 5-18
Key returners: Kesean Goins, C, sr.; Kyle Robinson, F, sr.; Stephen Havener, G, jr.
Key losses: Caleb Osborne
Promising newcomers: Tanner Tate, Grant Williams,
Outlook: Burchett had a 16-year run as an assistant basketball coach at Marion before taking the past two years off. He also had a seven-year stint as Marion’s head baseball coach.
Senior guard Braxton Langston and Williams, a sophomore forward, entered the season as the new faces in the starting lineup.
Tate joined the program after starring at quarterback for the Marion football team the past few years.
Havener, Williams and Robinson have averaged over eight points so far this season as the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-12, 0-3) continue to adapt to a new system.
Marion fell 58-46 to Lebanon in the opening round of last year’s SWD tournament but Robinson scored 19 points.
Former Marion basketball coach Chad Bailey, who is now an assistant at Holston, resigned after 10 years on the job.
Coach’s Quote: “The players worked very hard in the off-season and are excited to represent their school and community. We’ve really tried to go back to the fundamentals and build team chemistry along the way. “
Coach: Fred Phillips
Last season: 13-13
Key returners: Cade Simmons, F, sr.; Cade Berry, G, jr.; Luke Wess, G, jr.; Bryson Richardson, G, sr.
Key losses: Race Moir, Isaac Barnette, George Cole
Promising newcomers: Gage Holmes, Colton Medley
Outlook: The Blues (7-5, 3-0) are off to strong start this year behind Simmons (16 ppg.), Wess (10 ppg.) and Berry.
Richardson began the season at point guard .The Blues have size in the post with the 6-7 Holmes and the 6-5 Medley. Holmes is a newcomer to the game, while Medley opted not to play last season.
After falling 58-29 to Graham in the Southwest District tournament championship last season, the Blue Tornado opened regional play with a 61-46 loss to Wise County Central.
Moir earned first-team All Region 2D honors last season after averaging 17.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Richlands also reached the SWD junior varsity title game last year.
Coach’s Quote: “We shot a lot of 3-pointers in past seasons. But now, we’ve got some big guys that we’re going to work the ball down in the paint to.”
Coach: Omar Reed
Last season: 0-22
Key returners: Gavin Nunley, G, sr.; Jacob Witt, F, soph.; Josiah Jordan, G, jr.
Key losses: Jamir Blevins
Promising newcomers: Ethan Mills, Gavin Duty, Gideon Collier, Johan Willis
Outlook: Reed, the fifth Tazewell head coach in six years, is former Tazewell hoops stars who earned NAIA All-American honors in basketball at Bluefield College before competing in several pro leagues overseas.
The Bulldogs have not had a winning record since Reed’s team in 2005. That’s why the new coach has been stressing the basics.
Nunley, a 6-3 guard, was a second-team pick in the SWD last season. The 6-3, 220-pound Witt has the size to be a force in the paint, while the 5-11 Jordan has experience at point guard.
Tazewell dropped a 75-58 decision to Richlands in last year’s SWD tourney but four Bulldogs reached double figures.
Coach’s Quote: “Not many people are respecting us. I’m hoping to surprise some people.”
Coach: Wayne Rasnick
Last season: 13-11
Key returners: Gavin Austin, G, sr.; Jacob Johnston, G, sr.; Jean Mulumba, C, jr.; Isaac Simcox, C, sr.
Key losses: Jordan Dixon, Taurean Bizelle
Promising newcomers: Tyler Strong, Michael Bradley, John Clifton
Outlook: Rasnick was delighted with the execution and effort from his squad in Tuesday’s 67-42 win over Marion.
VHS (6-6, 2-1) played without the injured Austin in that game, but the powerful 6-3 Simcox dominated in the paint.
After averaging 19.3 points , six assists, five rebounds and three steals last season at point guard, the smooth 6-4 Austin is currently supplying over 18 points per game.
The 6-foot-6 Strong, who reached the 1,000 career point mark in Tuesday’s win against Marion, played at Northwood last season but was with the Bearcats two years ago. He’s averaging over 13 points.
An exceptional leaper, Strong collected 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and three assists per game last season. He scored 48 points in one contest.
The 6-1 Mulumba supplies strength and ball handling, while the 5-8 Johnston can shoot and pass.
The Bearcats fell 74-56 to Union in the opening round of regional play last season despite a 29-point effort from Austin.
Coach’s Quote: “I’ve seen this team grow in the last three years. With our newcomers and proper focus on the task at hand, I feel that we have an opportunity to be very competitive. We have to be sharp on defense, and we have to certainly rebound better on both ends on the floor.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
1. Graham
2. Virginia High
3. Richlands
4. Lebanon
5. Tazewell
6. Marion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.