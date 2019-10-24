Mountain Lakes Conference
Cherokee at No. 1 Tennessee High
Last meeting: Tennessee High 49, Cherokee 14 (Oct. 19, 2018, at Bristol, Tenn.)
The Vikings (7-1) took care of business last week, defeating David Crockett to claim at least a tie for the Mountain Lakes Conference crown, moving into the 5A state football poll at No. 8…They can wrap up the league title against the playoff bound Chiefs (6-2), who started 5-0, but have lost two their last three games Elizabethton and David Crockett…The Isaiah Smith-led secondary and a relentless pass rush enabled the Vikings to largely contain David Crockett signal-caller Cade Larkins, and Cherokee’s Collin Trent will provide a challenge of his own, along with leading rusher Trent Price and top receiver Jonas Leeper…Trent, who didn’t play against David Crockett, has had three weeks to get healthy and ready for the Vikings…The Chiefs are playoff bound for the first time since 2016…Tennessee High is looking to extend its current win streak to eight games.
Prediction: Tennessee High 27, Cherokee 18.
Southwest District
No. 2 Graham at No. 6 Richlands
Last meeting: Graham 38, Richlands 10 (Nov 24, 2018 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
The second 2018 matchup between these rivals came in the Region 2D championship, and it developed into a quarterback showcase. Richlands quarterback Race Moir collected 230 total yards, but Graham earned the victory as Cam Allen generated 265 yards and five touchdowns. … Graham also defeated Richlands 45-0 in the regular season. The G-Men finished with 487 total yards in that clash while handing Richlands its first shutout a 56-0 setback against Lord Botetourt in 2013. … Since falling 37-35 to Union, Graham has outscored three foes by an average of 45-6. Joey Dales has emerged as one of the most versatile players in the region, collecting six touchdowns while scoring 36 points as kicker. … In addition to hitters such as Luke Martin and Jake Absher, Richlands features the 1-2 punch of quarterback Cade Simmons (1,023 yards passing, 10 TDs) and running back Logan Steele (572 yards rushing). The home field advantage is vital here.
Prediction: Richlands 31, Graham 24
Non-District
Honaker at No. 3 Patrick Henry
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 47, Honaker 7 (Nov. 9, 2018 in Emory, Va.)
There are 25 unbeaten teams remaining in the Virginia High School League’s six classifications and the Patrick Henry Rebels are one of them. PH, Narrows, Riverheads and King & Queen Central are the only Class 1 teams across the state without a loss. … Patrick Henry coach Mark Palmer has praised his team’s focus. Cody Smith, Dakota Rector, Zach Brown and Ean Rhea have been among the leaders for the Rebels. Brown is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. … Honaker clinched the Black Diamond District title with a double-overtime win over Hurley last week. That’s impressive when you consider the Tigers have five players currently sidelined with injuries. … Travis Musick, Jayson Mullins and Chandler Hubbard have been standouts on defense for Honaker. Running back Trevor Dye is approaching the all-time rushing record at Honaker.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 49, Honaker 15
Mountain 7 District
No. 7 Abingdon at No. 5 Ridgeview
Last meeting: Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, overtime (Oct 19. 2018 in Abingdon, Va.)
Abingdon’s Martin Lucas rushed for 146 yards against Ridgeview last season while William Seymore added 72 yards, including the game-winning 23-yard TD run in overtime. Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins was held to 89 yards rushing on 19 carries, but the Wolfpack led 30-20 with 11:55 left in the game. … Look for another running back showdown tonight on scenic Rose Ridge. Lucas has rushed for over 1,000 yards while scoring 15 touchdowns. AHS quarterback Jadon Boothe, who has thrown for seven scores, will need to keep the Ridgeview defense guessing. … Adkins, who has an array of moves to go with vision, has accumulated over 1,800 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Senior Timmy Hess has added five TD receptions while junior kicker Landon Knepp has contributed 47 points.
Prediction: Ridgeview 21, Abingdon 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.