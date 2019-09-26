Super Seven Poll: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Union, 3. Tennessee High, 4. Graham, 5. George Wythe, 6. Abingdon, 7. Patrick Henry.
Mountain 7 District
Lee High at No. 1 Ridgeview
Last meeting: Ridgeview 49, Lee High 7 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Ben Hur, Va.)
Ridgeview collected 371 total yards in this game last year. Look for a bigger total tonight as the Wofpack prepare for the Oct. 11 showdown at Union. … Ridgeview star Trenton Adkins (1,242 yards rushing, 20 TDs) continued his one-man gang act last week against Gate City, rushing for 229 yards and three scores while intercepting two passes. … Lee High has been outscored by an average margin of 49-11 in three games. The Generals have also allowed an average of 406 yards rushing.
Prediction: Ridgeview 49, Lee High 0
Mountain 7 District
Gate City at No. 2 Union
Last meeting: Union 33, Gate City 13 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Gate City, Va.)
Union opened a 33-0 margin through three quarters against GC last season as quarterback Bailey Turner completed all seven of his pass attempts for 124 yards. …. Union is coming off a wild 37-35 win at defending Class 2 state champion Graham. The stock continues to rise for Union’s Mason Polier, as the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior has scored 10 touchdowns in addition to starring at linebacker. … Gate City has allowed 37 points per game, including 84 points the past two weeks against Sullivan South and Ridgeview. Big running back Michael Calhoun is fun to watch for Gate City, but the Blue Devils cannot afford turnovers due to a slim roster.
Prediction: Union 42, Gate City 14
Non-Conference
No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Tennessee High
Last meeting: Tennessee High 15, William King (Abingdon) 0 (Oct. 29, 1954 in Municipal Stadium (Stone Castle).
It has been 65 years since these schools last met, so long ago that Abingdon High School was then referred to as William King and the sports teams were nicknamed – believe it or not – the Mighty Midgets. The Vikings lead the short-lived series – which was first played in 1922 - 10-3, splitting a pair of games in 1925. In the last five meetings, dating from 1942-54, the Falcons went down by a combined score of 109-7. Look for that streak to end tonight. Tennessee High (3-1) has won three straight, while the Falcons (2-2) have dropped in a row. The Falcons might have a slight size advantage up front, along with 230-pound tailback Martin Lucas (535, 7 TD rushing. Jadon Boothe has thrown for 312 yards and three scores, but also has four interceptions. Tennessee High QB Cole McBrayer has chiseled up opposing defenses with 854 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air to numerous targets, led by Jalen Keller. Isaiah Smith forced three turnovers as the Vikings’ defense and special teams stepped up last week for a win. Jake Johnson had 30 tackles for Abingdon, which has allowed 30 points per game. The Falcons need a quality win like this one to help in their quest for a playoff berth.
Prediction: Tennessee High 44, Abingdon 30.
John Battle at No. 7 Patrick Henry
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 43, John Battle 24 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Bristol, Va.)
The Patrick Henry Rebels are putting up huge numbers to the tune of 48 points and 342.3 rushing yards per game. Cody Smith (622 rushing yards) and Zach Brown (503 rushing yards) are averaging better than 10 yards per carry and quarterback Dakota Rector aired it out last week in a win over Lee High. Ean Rhea’s 46 tackles lead the defense. … John Battle standout Dylan Cunningham (knee) has been lost for the season due to injury, but the Trojans are a resilient group. Wide receiver Gabe Blaylock (16 catches, 274 yards), linebacker Seth Scarbrough (32 tackles) and free safety Logan Fleenor (31 tackles) are among the leaders for Battle. … “[Patrick Henry’s] a fundamentally sound football team,” Battle coach Bradley Ricker said. “They make very few mistakes and have tough kids all around.” … This game will be televised on WCYB TV-5, so Patrick Henry’s high-powered offense will be featured in primetime.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 34, John Battle 9
