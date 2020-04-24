Normally J.C. Simmons could have called his kids to the office for a meeting to announce his new position.
Not in today’s virtual world made necessary by the coronavirus.
Instead, Simmons used online technology to let his players know on Friday morning that he was the new head football coach at Sullivan East.
“I am just grateful for the opportunity. I am thrilled with this chance,” said Simmons, who has been a physical education and wellness teacher, assistant football and junior varsity basketball coach for the Patriots since 2012. “I just want to get after it. I am ready to get my feet on the ground and working. We can only do so much at this moment, but I am just super excited right now.”
Simmons replaces Mike Locke, who recently stepped down after nine seasons at the helm to take over the athletic director position from the retiring John Dyer.
“We are very excited to have J.C. become our head football coach,” Dyer said.
Principal Andrew Hare feels much the same.
“We are pleased and elated to name Coach J.C. Simmons as the new head football coach at Sullivan East,” said Hare, in a statement. “I believe that Coach Simmons is the right man for the job and convinced that he will build the Patriot football program into one of class and respect.
“Our community is proud of its student-athletes and extremely supportive of their programs. I know that Coach Simmons will build on that support and make our program one that people are excited to follow.”
Simmons is anxious to get started, but for now he’ll have to be satisfied with communicating with his kids before getting in the weight room or on a field.
“It is not the easiest thing to step in and get it going right out of the gate, but we are really just trying to make sure that we have the best communication that we can have with our student-athletes as often as possible,” he said. “Right now I am just making sure that these guys have the belief in themselves because I know and my coaching staff knows we have the talent and the young men in this school that are able to compete with anybody in the area.”
Simmons, who most recently was the defensive coordinator and worked with the quarterbacks at Sullivan East, was a signal-caller and safety at Emory & Henry and then served as an assistant for two years with the Wasps before landing in Bluff City.
He has been part of a program that won 24 games and made three playoff appearances from 2014-16. They struggled to six wins over the last three years, but Simmons is confident in what the future holds.
“I am very happy with what we have going on here. Obviously with the situation right now it is a little bit tough to get in front of the kids and be with them as much as possible, and the coaching staff,” said Simmons, who is the 14th head coach at Sullivan East since the late 1960s. “I am really happy about it. I feel like we have seen past success here. We know that we have the talent here, not just from the players, but the coaches as well. We are really enthusiastic about it and I see great things in our future.”
Tennessee schools are normally allowed to have organized practices in the spring, which would be big help to a new coach, but those aren’t expected to happen this year due to schools being closed due to the coronavirus.
Still, Simmons plans to be in touch with his players on a regular basis until the team can get back together again.
“It has been a really great transition here so far as far as being able to keep in contact with our students, everything virtually,” said Simmons, who attended Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia. “What I will be working on here in the next few days is getting into virtual individual meetings with those guys as quickly as I can.
“With this situation it is tough to talk to them, but we have been in contact with them ever since school let out trying to make sure everybody is on the same page and working as safely as possible.”
Sullivan East is slated to host Johnson County in the season opener on Aug. 21, although much uncertainty remains with the current health situation.
“We definitely don’t have any time to waste,” he said. “We are trying to do as much as we can right now and get after it and be as ready as we can be.”
No matter when they play, the road through the Three Rivers Conference is daunting, including the last three Class 4A state champions; Elizabethton last season and Greeneville the two years before.
“Obviously, with our conference having a state champion in the last couple of years in a row, we definitely respect everybody in our conference,” Simmons said. “We play in one of the tougher conferences around I believe.
“We are just making sure we keep that belief that we can do it and we are going to get after it as soon as we can.”
