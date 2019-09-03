EMORY, Va. – It’s been an eventful week for the Emory & Henry football team.
The starting quarterback for the Wasps, Hunter Taylor, has been suspended for Saturday’s opening game against North Carolina Wesleyan due to a violation of team rules.
Meanwhile, assistant coaches Kamden BeCraft and Kevin Saxton will share the role of offensive coordinator following the Aug. 28 departure of Graham Clark for health reasons.
In a wide-ranging interview Sunday afternoon, E&H head coach Curt Newsome confirmed that Taylor will not play Saturday due to a practice incident involving a teammate.
Taylor, a 6-foot junior from Summerville, South Carolina, passed for 1,942 yards and ran for 405 last season as the Wasps (4-5, 3-4) averaged 37 points per game.
Colin Ellis, a 5-10 junior from West Jefferson, North Carolina, will be the E&H quarterback for at least the first game.
Despite the sudden changes, Newsome said the Wasps have “great chemistry.”
“This is the best leadership we’ve had and that comes from seniors Josh Fleenor and Derrick Yates,” Newsome said. “Josh and Derrick are special players and special people who lead the team the right way.”
The Wasps will stick to their spread offense which relies heavily on the run-pass-option (RPO) to keep defenses guessing. Saxton is a former E&H quarterback and second-year assistant while BeCraft is a third-year assistant who was a standout receiver at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest, Virginia.
“Kevin and Kamden are energetic coaches with a great grasp of our offense,” Newsome said. “I have confidence in their abilities, and I will be very involved with the run-game.”
Ellis, who played for former E&H quarterback and assistant coach Brian Hampton at Ashe County High School, attempted just four passes last season for the Wasps after serving on the scout team as a freshman.
During Thursday’s scrimmage against USA South Conference favorite Averett, Ellis displayed composure and a strong arm.
“Colin was one of the top quarterbacks in North Carolina in terms of passing yardage as a senior,” Newsome said. “He’s efficient in the passing game, sneaky-quick on the run, and he’s an intelligent kid who never rattles.”
The E&H backfield will also have a new look with former Staunton River teammates Grayson Overstreet and T.J. Tester. They will be supported by 5-6, 165-pound freshman Princton Hall (Northside) and former North Carolina Class 4A 300 meter state hurdles champion Jabari Dalton from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte.
Overstreet, one of the most prolific running backs in Virginia High School League history, is a transfer from the University of Richmond while Tester missed last season at E&H due a broken leg. Both players, who flourished in the single-wing offense in high school, still have four years of eligibility remaining.
The two points of emphasis for E&H in pre-season camp included a more productive running game and a more consistent defense. The Wasps generated just 148 yards rushing per game last season.
Tester (5-9, 185) will start Saturday while Overstreet (6-2, 222) will likely get 8-10 carries in addition to starting at linebacker on defense.
“We’re bringing back the two-way player,” Newsome said. “Grayson is a hard-nosed runner who has the speed to go to the distance at any time. We look to increase his number of carries as the season goes on.”
The 6-6 Yates and 5-11 junior Gunner Griffith (Sullivan East) return at receiver where they will be joined 6-2 junior Max Yates (Abingdon) and 5-10 junior Daniel Hall from Ashburn, Virginia.
Abingdon’s Daniel Bailey (6-3, 290) is a transfer from Virginia Tech who will start at right tackle. Senior Tyler Weterrings (6-8, 310) is a four-year starter at left tackle while senior Ethan Dillow (6-1, 360) returns for a third-year at left guard.
Junior center Dakota Morris (6-3, 290) and senior tight end Elijah Vieira (6-7, 270) are also back.
“I feel good about that line,” Newsome said.
The Wasps must improve on a defense that allowed 495 yards and 41 points per game in 2018.
“We’ve got to fix those numbers,” Newsome said. “We’ve got older kids and returning starters, so there’s no ways we shouldn’t be better.”
Fleenor, a first-team All-ODAC pick in 2017, missed last season due to injury. Da’von Keith, a first-team all-conference selection in 2016, was not in the program in 2018.
“Da’von is a difference-maker, and he’s been doing everything the right way since he returned,” Newsome said.
A total of seven starters return on defense, including steady sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips.
“We expect great things from Ivan,” Newsome said. “Our defensive system was new last year, so the guys have more knowledge. That includes the freshmen we played in the secondary last year. We’ve got the pieces for improvement on defense. Now, we have to put it together.”
One of those pieces is 6-foot junior free safety Daniel Flowe, a Fredericksburg, Virginia, native who transferred from NCAA Division 3 Stevenson University in Maryland.
Another piece of motivation for the Wasps came via the ODAC coaches poll, where E&H was tabbed for a sixth place finish.
“We haven’t talked about that yet, but I’m sure it will be discussed this week in practice,” Newsome said.
