As the head baseball coach at Wise Central High School, J.W. Salyers would prefer to spend his afternoons on green fields across far Southwest Virginia.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Salyers has settled for a new American pastime.
Welcome to the local version of iRacing, a subscription-based racing simulation online video game.
“With no baseball, iRacing has helped fill a void until we’re able to get back to throwing batting practice and hitting fungoes,” Salyers said.
Baseball has been an essential part of life for the 44-year-old Salyers since he was old enough to pick up a bat. The Pound High School graduate played professionally for six years, reaching the Class AAA level with the Montreal Expos.
Salyers has served as a head baseball coach since 2004, and he’s been involved in iRacing since 2017.
“My brother (Eric) and I have always loved racing and video games,” Salyers said. “iRacing provided realism, and we both migrated to PC (personal computer) gaming from the traditional console gaming of Xbox and PlayStation.”
So what is the primary carryover between baseball and eSports?
“Competition,” Salyers said. “Each race offers a new chance to compete against someone else, just like in other sports.”
Instead of figuring out batting lineups and deciding when to call for a relief pitcher, Salyers has been mulling decisions like pit strategy, tire management and how to navigate around other virtual iRacers.
In over 1,800 official races, Salyers has earned 35 victories.
“I’m more of a mid-pack type driver and rarely compete for wins in top flight races, so a top-10 is a great result for me,” Salyers said.
The iRacing world mirrors NASCAR in that competitors must develop their skills at the entry level before moving up the ranks.
For Salyers, that climb has included stops in street stock events and the ARCA Series to the NASCAR truck, Xfinity and Cup series.
“My primary focus is on the truck series,” Salyer said. “I find those more fun to drive, and the racing community is more at my talent level.”
During his rise in iRacing, Salyers has battled against several current Xfinity and Xfinity drivers on YouTube
“That happens a lot,” Salyers said. “On occasion, you will register for races and drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron and Kyle Larson competing. It’s a lot of fun just to listen to those guys talk about how they approach races.”
NASCAR Cup star Denny Hamlin invested $40,000 into his elaborate iRacing rig, but Salyers prefers a basic set up involving a Thrustmaster racing wheel with pedals along with triple computer monitors.
“My brother has a much more immersive, and expensive, GTR simulator seat with triple monitors with a similar gaming PC,” Salyers said.
Eric Salyers has posted 229 wins and even created a racing group dubbed “The Flying Aces.”
“If it wasn’t for J.W. and his great sense of technology, I’m not sure we would be as successful as we are,” Eric said. “Competing as “The Flying Aces” has allowed us to become friends with people all across the world.”
The brothers began livestreaming their events on YouTube and the Twitch video platform three years ago via the Flying Aces Gaming channel
“Surprisingly, we’ve gained a following of about 100 people that race with us throughout the week,” J.W said. “When we’re not running in official iRaces, we host standard race sessions. People send us shirts, hats, diecast cars, race tickets, and other cool stuff all the time. It’s a wonderful community.”
For Eric Salyers, the basic appeal to iRacing is the similarity to NASCAR.
“This allows us to get an idea to what the real NASCAR drivers experience in their cars each weekend,” Eric said. “And you never know who you are going to race with. You can log on and race anyone from the NASCAR Cup level to lowest series in racing.”
According to Eric, there is no shortcut to success in his favorite game. It’s all about focus and repetition.
“You need to turn thousands of laps to be competitive with the elite racers, and it helps to know the sport. It’s hard go fast without having some sort of knowledge about the car you are driving,” Eric said.
Over the past three years, Eric said he has made 1,321 starts in iRacing while logging over 50,000 laps in official races.
“And I still get nervous before each event,” Eric said. “There’s always somebody out there faster than you are. We’re starting to see a lot more people from the NASCAR community on iRacing now, and it’s really nice to be able to talk to some of them.”
The iRacing world has reached a new stage the past two weeks thanks to the nationally-televised eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events from virtual Homestead-Miami and Texas Motor Speedway.
More exposure came late Tuesday night with the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Ryan Luza from the William eSports team earned his second victory of the season in that race which featured an overtime finish due to multiple cautions.
Most of the operations in the Coca-Cola Series are owned by NASCAR drivers and teams.
Meanwhile, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series moves to virtual BMS this Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. event titled the Food City Showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I’ve watched both national broadcasts and think it’s wonderful that iRacing is helping people get through the pandemic,” J.W Salyers said. “This may be all we get in the form of sports for a long time.”
