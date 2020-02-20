LEBANON, Va. – After splitting in the regular season, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes won the rubber game of the match against Virginia High to advance to the finals.
Marion notched a 62-49 victory over the Bearcats in the semifinals of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament at Charles C. Long Gymnasium to claim the districts second-seed in the region.
“We won big the first game at Virginia High, the second game they won by about 12 or so,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, he always has them ready to play and defensively they’re tough.”
Marion (17-6) led most of the game, but the Bearcats remained within striking distance. The Hurricanes used a big second half to put it away.
“I’m really proud of my girls,” said Marion point guard Kaylee Poston. “We went after it tonight, the Virginia High girls played hard too. Our intensity was really high, I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team.”
The Hurricanes’ largest lead was nine points midway through the second quarter, but Ale Sydnor who finished with a game-high 23 points led Virginia High on a 10-2 run and it was anyone’s game with the Bearcats trailing only 26-23 at the half.
“Sydnor kept us in it the whole night,” said Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons. “If it wasn’t for her it would have been a real blowout. She played hard and tried to lead us through, but we need other people to step up in these moments.”
In the third quarter, with Marion leading 36-28, Virginia High (15-9) went on a 6-0 spurt to make it a two-point game. The Hurricanes closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to assume control.
“My girls kept their composure when Virginia High used their high pressure defense,” Moss said. “They executed well, that’s what happens when you stay calm and patient and trust in your offense.”
They kept working the ball inside, and post players Haley Farris (14 points, nine rebounds), Kailey Terry (12 points) and Audrey Moss (nine points, eight rebounds) delivered.
“I think we did a good job against their big girl (Madison Worley),” stated Coach Moss. “Worley ended up getting some rebounds and points, but we kept her from a big night.”
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearcats, and they will be on the road in the regional playoffs.
“The referees called it evenly on both sides, but it was a physical game,” Timmons said. “We backed down from the physicality. We played soft, very soft mentally and physically.”
Lebanon will face Marion for the SWD tournament title on Friday and Virginia High will battle Richlands for the district’s third-seed. Both games will be at Lebanon on Friday.
Lebanon 58, Richlands 31
In the nightcap, the regular season champion Pioneers used a big second half to avert an upset. Trailing 21-20 at intermission, Lebanon outscored Richlands 38-10 in the second half to roll to a victory to advance to the finals.
“We were getting beat off the dribble (in the first half), so we decided to extend our 1-3-1 zone,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We trapped some and we made some shots in the second half and that always makes you look better.”
Averie Price led Lebanon (18-4) with 11 points. Kara Long and Morgan Varney added 10 points each in the win.
Denissa Ball scored 11 points to pace Richlands (11-13).
