BLUEFIELD, Va. – Virginia High weathered a fierce Blue Tornado fourth quarter attack and pulled the 52-39 upset of Richlands in the first game of the Southwest District tournament boys basketball semifinals at Graham Middle School on Wednesday night.
The Bearcats took a 39-27 lead into the fourth quarter but went two and a half minutes without scoring. Meanwhile the Richlands shooters found their range and a stout man-to-man defense forced some turnovers.
Sage Webb, who was a terror on defense for the Blues, got them within two, feeding Luke Wess off a steal. Richlands came down with a chance to tie but missed the shot and Jean Mulumba gave the Bearcats some breaking room with a basket.
Gavin Austin, who was steady all night, came through with a basket to put the Bearcats up four and send them to the district finals Friday night.
Richlands did not score in the game’s final minutes as Virginia High regained its composure after a timeout and put the game away at the free throw line. Mulumba, Austin and Jake Johnston all hit free throws in the closing minutes.
Austin, who started the game hot, led the Bearcats with 13 and Johnston followed with 11. Mulumba just missed double figures with nine. The win likely gives Wayne Rasnick’s club a home game in Region 2D tourney action, while the loss may send Richlands on the road.
The Blue Tornado, who couldn’t get the timely basket, finished with a balanced attack. Wess had 12 points and Cade Simmons and Bryson Richardson each had 11.
Graham 60, Lebanon 28
Graham scored the first 14 points of the game and took a 37-12 halftime lead over Lebanon in the second game.
The G-Men had a running clock in the fourth quarter and Coach Todd Baker gave every player a chance to get in the action.
Lebanon, which struggled offensively the entire game, did connect on 15 of 16 free throws attempts in the game.
Lebanon, which had just four players score, was led by Preston Steele with 11. Chance Dawson paced a balanced Graham attack with 13 points, while Xayvion Turner added 11.
Graham will face Virginia High in the Southwest District championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon plays Richlands in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
The G-Men will host a game in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs on Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.