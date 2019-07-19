MARION, Va. – The players on the Marion Little League softball team entered tournament competition hoping to make a statement.
Mission accomplished.
After earning the first Major League District 1 title in league history two weeks ago, Marion advanced to Wednesday’s state championship game in Coeburn and earned a police escort through downtown Marion before the showdown against traditional power McLean.
“It was a pretty awesome experience,” Marion coach Bridget Preston said. “I don’t think the girls were completely aware of what all they were accomplishing at first. We wanted to keep them humble and thankful.”
Excitement began to build among the loyal Marion fans after their team posted victories of 32-2, 7-0, 12-0 and 12-0 at the district event for ages 11-12 in Damascus.
Two years ago, Marion qualified for the 9-10 age state tournament but lost in the first round.
“This year, we wanted to finish what we started,” Preston said. “We came close.”
In preparation for the Coeburn tournament, Marion practiced at least two hours every day for two weeks. Mike Whitt is the other assistant coach for the Marion all-stars.
“We had a lot of anticipation going into our first game,” Preston said. “Nerves might have been a factor in our first loss against McLean, but all the girls played very well after that.”
Relying on a formula of dominant pitching, solid defense and balanced hitting, Marion recovered from that early setback in style.
The pitching duties in Coeburn were split between Taylor Preston, Skylar Pike, Mya Ferland and Madi Preston. Taylor Preston, who recorded 43 strikeouts in district play, held the potent McLean bats in check during Wednesday’s 5-0 loss in the title contest.
Taylor, daughter of Bridget and Marion manager Ronnie Preston, developed her advanced skills through working with her father and traveling once a week to Radford to train with Radford University pitching coach Kaitlyn Medlam.
“Coach Medlam has really helped Taylor,” Bridget said. “Taylor just loves the game of softball and she’s determined to do whatever it takes to improve.”
Preston recorded 12 strikeouts en route to a no-hitter and 10-0 win over Bluefield in a loser’s bracket game in Coeburn.
The other part of Marion’s successful pitching equation can be traced to catcher Ella Moss, who actually has been given the green light to call each pitch for the past two seasons. That sort of wisdom is rare even at the college level.
“Ronnie has spent a lot of time training Ella on what pitches to call in different situations,” Bridget said. “Ella is very good about making mental notes on where each batter stands at the plate and what pitches worked in previous at-bats. And Ella just does a fantastic job of keeping Taylor in control.”
Softball is not a just a summer pastime for Marion. Ten of the players who competed in the Major League state tournament are also devoted to the travel ball circuit where they are members of the Marion-based Pink Warriors team directed by Ronnie Preston.
“We have a ton of talent, but the key for this team is heart and amazing chemistry,” Bridget Preston said. “We start the travel ball season in March and then double up with travel tournaments and Little League.”
The Pink Warriors, who travel to tournaments in Johnson City, Kingsport and Pulaski, resume play in August. Earlier this summer, the Smyth County squad qualified for a travel ball World Series that will be held in October at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Most of these girls have been playing travel ball since they were five,” Bridget Preston said. “They have a passion for the game and they work very hard in everything they do. We’re not about individual stats. We just want to win.”
Now that Marion has authored a new chapter in Marion Little League history, new chapters await.
Marion High School softball coach George Robinson attends the same church as the Prestons.
“I’m sure Coach Robinson knows exactly what we’ve been doing and he’s looking forward to working with these girls in the future,” Bridget said. “It’s definitely been a fun summer to remember.”
