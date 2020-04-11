Rick Fenoglio played football - and basketball - at Tennessee High School before deciding to play college football at Tulane.
That’s when Fenoglio rediscovered his love for another brand of futbol.
“I did OK, but towards the end of my freshman year I realized I was never going to make the pros, given my height and sprinting speed,” said the 59-year-old Fenoglio, a 1978 graduate of Tennessee High, who has lived in England for more than 30 years, having retired and settled in Sevenoaks near London last summer. “I then needed a sport to fill my time, so I started playing pick-up soccer on campus at Tulane.”
Soccer wasn’t foreign to him, having played at the youth level in Rockford, Illinois, but when his family moved to Bristol in 1973, there was no organized soccer.
Yet, it was while at Tulane that Fenoglio’s love for soccer was rekindled, eventually leading to a three-decade long career as a sport scientist, while also playing a major role in many of the initiatives that have made soccer one of the fastest growing sports in America.
“I quickly became obsessed with it. I loved having the freedom to make my own decisions while playing rather than having to follow a basketball or football ‘play’,” said Fenoglio, one of six siblings, including Chris and Catherine, both of whom also attended Tennessee High. “I wasn’t very good at it in the beginning, but I was determined to figure out how to improve in the sport.
“It was this experience – analyzing and learning to compete at a different and new sport – which helped me to begin to acquire the skills needed as a sport scientist.”
Like most kids, Fenoglio had sports dreams growing up in Illinois, but it had to do with an-other bouncing ball and one of the greats of the game.
“Soccer was fairly well established and I played a couple of years in junior high school,” said Fenoglio, who is a divorced father of two children, Claudia (22) and Eve (20). “At the time it was just another sport I was ‘sampling’. My first real sporting love was basketball. I wanted to be-come the next ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich.”
Once his family move to Bristol, Fenoglio indulged in both basketball and football, beginning at Vance Junior High School.
“Starting at Vance very late in the year, sport [basketball] helped me to fit in, being a ‘yankee’ and all that. I did play football, but the coaches put me in as a down lineman. That almost put me off the sport for life,” wrote Fenoglio, who shared his life experiences via email. “So, in truth, I forgot about soccer, not knowing that it would later become such a key part of and factor in my life.”
He was part of several talented Tennessee High basketball teams coached by Bobby Cham-bers, with stellar teammates like Derrick Hord, Todd Klutz, Cregg Glover, Marc Campbell and more.
“I wasn’t good enough to break into the varsity starting five with talented players like that, but I contributed where I could,” he said. “Again, great memories.”
He would become a wide receiver for the Tennessee High football team, having been con-vinced to continue playing by his father.
“After my experience as a down lineman at Vance, I nervously told my dad that I didn’t wish to try out for the freshman football team at THS,” Fenoglio said. “Very calmly he looked at me sol-idly in the eye and said, ‘you ARE going to play football this year’. Arguing was pointless.
“So, I tried out for the wide receiver position. This was a new position for me, so I had to ana-lyze the requirements of the position and train specifically.”
Fenoglio wound up holding the single season reception record for several years, even scoring a touchdown as a sophomore against Sullivan East when his brother, Chris, was a senior on the Vikings.
“That was cool,” he said. “I did use my soccer background to kick soccer-style field goals in my senior year.”
Fenoglio left Bristol for Tulane, but one year was enough, moving closer to home, landing at the University of Tennessee where he joined the men’s soccer team.
“Although it has a very good academic reputation, I wasn’t content at Tulane, and so decided to quit football, transfer back to somewhere I’d always been happy [Tennessee] and explore the world of college soccer [oh, and study of course],” he wrote. “Playing soccer at UT was, simply, an indescribable experience. There I made life-long friends, worked hard, played harder and had more laughs than at any other time in my life.”
Tennessee was coached by John Pearson, who Fenoglio described as an “Englishman, friend and role model.” He was also a builder of champions.
“We worked as a team, as best ‘mates’ and supported each other. It was great,” he said. “We won back-to-back SEC titles in 1981 and 1982.”
Fenoglio won most valuable player honors in the 1982 SEC tournament, but it was team suc-cess that meant more to him.
“My personal highlight was winning back-to-back SEC championships, rather than the MVP,” he said. “It sounds like a cliché, but those wins really were collective team efforts – and I had some amazingly skillful teammates. So, I’m most proud of the effort and sacrifice all of us made over those two years – it seems like yesterday.”
Fenoglio spent six months in Sheffield, England in 1980, immersing himself into the soccer culture in the United Kingdom.
“This is another aspect of the game of soccer: because it truly is the global game, it opens up the rest of the world to anyone who plays,” he said. “My outlook became more international.”
He tried to play professional soccer after graduating from Tennessee, having tryouts with North American Soccer League teams, including the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The league folded in 1984 leaving little chance for a pro career in America.
“There weren’t many opportunities for making a living from the game in America,” he said. “So I continued to build my professional career and play mainly for the enjoyment of it.”
What now? Fenoglio had decisions to make. He was interested in the growing subject of sport science, which he defines as the study of applying scientific principles to the analysis, training and development of human movement in all of its forms.
Fenoglio calls himself a “soccer scientist”, which is applying those principles to “the beautiful game.”
“Interestingly, the academic discipline of sport science was in its infancy around this time…so I reluctantly had to confront the ‘what next’ question,” he said. “By chance I saw an [advertisement] for a sport science MSc program at the United States Sports Academy, so decided to head down to Mobile, Alabama to start that.”
Fenoglio, who met his then-wife Alison at Tennessee, later moved to Attleboro, MA., to take an internship position with a corporate fitness and wellness company in Boston.
Turns out his days of playing soccer weren’t over after all.
“I began playing seriously again and was soon picked up [and paid to play] by the East Provi-dence Soccer Club in Rhode Island,” he said. “This was another amazing experience, as this was a Portuguese / Brazilian Club: myself and another American player were the only ones who couldn’t speak Portuguese.
“The Sunday afternoon matches were all-day affairs and brought the local community to-gether for food, football, gossip, fun and community spirit: just like in Lisbon or Sao Paulo. I loved it.”
It wasn’t long until the couple was ready to make their next stop, and it wouldn’t be a short trip.
“At the time, my wife and I decided we wanted to get back to our roots, as neither of us was from the Northeast,” he said. “In the end, England won out over Tennessee or the Midwest be-cause, well, just because……..so we literally had a big yard sale, sold everything and moved to the UK.”
Fenoglio has lived there ever since, beginning his academic teaching and research career as a Senior Lecturer in Exercise and Sport Science at Manchester Metropolitan University, later finding what he called his “dream” job, working with the world renown Manchester United soc-cer club.
His accomplishments are numerous and will require another article to cover it all. He has helped play a role in numerous soccer initiatives over the last three decades, from the “Give Us Our Game Back” campaign and the RESPECT policy to helping revamp game structures and formats that are now so popular in today’s game.
Through it all, Fenoglio still has fond memories of his days in Bristol.
“As a sport scientist, it’s been very interesting for me to reflect on those experiences and those days on the basketball court or in the Stone Castle,” said Fenoglio, whose family moved back to Illinois after he graduated from Tennessee High. “I learned so much.
“To be sure it was a high-pressured environment, where you really didn’t want to let down your friends and teammates who had also sacrificed their sweat and effort for the team. The place had such history and tradition and I made friends for life.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Check out Fenoglio’s many contributions to soccer later this week in the Bristol Herald Courier.
