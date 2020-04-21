Soccer has come far in America since the early 1980s when Rick Fenoglio helped the University of Tennessee men’s soccer team to a pair of Southeastern Conference championships.
“Nashville now has a Major League Soccer team, and the game is more popular than ever,” said Fenoglio, who was the MVP of the SEC tournament in 1982. “The U.S. women’s team has achieved great success and it would be great to see a U.S. men’s team get past the quarterfinal stage at the World Cup. The game has certainly come a long way since my UT playing days.”
Fenoglio, a 1978 graduate of Tennessee High, has high hopes that soccer might eventually grip the passions of American sports fans like it does in seemingly every other country in the world.
“I am a huge soccer fan and try to watch or go to a match as much as I can. I love watching the U.S. men’s and women’s team as well,” he said. “I guess the major difference with American sporting events is the international flavor you get, especially in the World Cup.
“Soccer brings people together like no other sport in the world. Many clubs harness the power of soccer to improve the lives of people that live in their community.”
Fenoglio has done his part to help soccer continue to grow at the youth level in the United Kingdom and beyond.
“I think it will continue to grow and go from strength to strength,” said Fenoglio, who played football and basketball at Tennessee High. “Soccer is one of those games that anyone can play and all you need is a ball really. It keeps children healthy and active. But it also is a game that is very difficult to master.”
He recalls a time when soccer’s popularity, even in England, may have been on the decline. He was among those who took steps to rectify that issue by creating a playing format more favorable to young players.
“Some players hardly ever touched the ball. Also, the field sizes for the games were too large,” said Fenoglio, who played one season of football at Tulane before transferring to Tennessee to play soccer for the Volunteers. “All too often, some of the younger players weren’t strong enough to kick the ball out of their own half [of the pitch], and there were scores of 20 or more to zero.
“That’s no fun. Players were leaving the game in droves, so something had to be done.”
***
When Rick Fenoglio left America in 1988 to settle in England, soccer was still on his mind. What better place to go?
“My love of the game had not diminished, so I figured if I can’t be a professional player, I can still contribute and be involved with the sport in a different context,” said Fenoglio, who tried out with the North American Soccer League after graduating from Tennessee, eventually playing semi-pro ball in Massachusetts before moving to England.
While Fenoglio served as senior lecturer in Exercise and Sport Science at Manchester Metropolitan University, his intention was to also get involved in the soccer culture so prevalent in his new home.
“I think what I brought to the clubs was my mix of academia and my soccer background,” said the 59-year-old Fenoglio, who is now retired and living in Sevenoaks in London. “As ‘soccer science’ was just starting in the UK, I think I was able to interpret the science and place it in a context that coaches and players could use.”
He began by doing research with a colleague for the Professional Footballers Association, working on numerous community outreach programs, including training and conditioning, for non-Premier League clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Bury and Port Vale.
“I organized laboratory fitness testing for Manchester City players. I designed and led a sport science course for professional players at our university,” he said. “In short, I had found my dream job.”
That was part of the plan, to attract the attention of the Manchester United Football Club, arguably the most popular soccer club in the world.
“It was my goal from the beginning of my time in England to work with Manchester United,” said Fenoglio, a divorced father of two daughters. “So, another reason for working with local clubs was to build up my resume so that if Manchester United ever came calling I would be in a position to show that work I had already completed in the game.”
He didn’t wait for a call. In 2000, he sent then-Manchester United Academy director Les Kershaw a document entitled “100 Sport Science Ideas for the United Academy”, which included everything from fitness testing and strength development to nutrition, hydration, travel strategies and much more.
“I used many of the concepts I had learned playing sports at THS [and] UT,” he said, “and simply by thinking critically about the requirements of high-level soccer.”
It worked. Manchester United Director of Coaching Tony Whelan set up a meeting with Fenoglio and a partnership was born.
“Over the next 10-15 years I assisted the club with three major projects and several smaller ones…,” said Fenoglio, whose major contribution was assisting with the creation of a 4 v 4 Small-Sided Game Scheme that would help to attract more youth to the game. “It was this project that would go on to influence the way the game is played at youth levels in the UK and, subsequently, in the U.S.”
***
What Fenoglio’s research uncovered was that the pitch and concept of soccer wasn’t one size fits all. With his help, Manchester United advocated for a 4-by-4 format, documenting the superiority of smaller-sized games for youth soccer development.
“The club successfully requested a 4 v 4 pilot scheme from the Premier League for their Under 9s, in order to determine if the format was more appropriate,” said Fenoglio, whose ideas were the slim down the field from the larger 8-by-8 and 11-by-11 formats then used by bigger, stronger and more experienced participants.
It took a while, but eventually the changes began to take shape, with the strategy focused on more enjoyment for the kids, measuring the number of passes, shots, 1-on-1 encounters and ball “touches” by players.
“It was the stimulus for change needed to bring soccer to the place where we are today,” he said. “The campaign not only advocated more age-specific playing formats, but a more respectful and inclusive approach to children in sport in general.
“In that respect, the campaign raised awareness in football [soccer] in the UK; but the same issues continue to surface year after year in most every sport. While the campaign didn’t survive due to lack of funding in the wake of the 2008 financial crises, the issues still remain.”
***
Not everyone was happy with change. Much like Americans don’t like anyone messing with their football, UK soccer fans felt much the same about their brand of futbol.
“The football culture – especially amongst professional players and coaches – is a unique and very strong one, with its own history and engrained ways of doing things,” he said. “The same can be said of academia, so potentially it was a real clash of cultures. It was very important in those early days not to be seen as a threat to that football culture…..and to listen and learn just as much or more, than informing and/or educating.”
His involvement went even further in relation to behavior at matches, which has long been an issue in the sport. He combined efforts with Paul Cooper, a soccer coach in Gloucestershire near Bristol, England, in developing the “Give Us Our Game Back” campaign, whose purpose was to remind adults that the game was primarily about fun and fitness.
“Paul was frustrated with grassroots youth soccer and the behavior of the adults he saw at matches. In short, he felt that the adults [coaches and parents] were behaving terribly, and driving kids away from the sport he loved, and wanted children to love,” he said. “He was frustrated and asked if I could help.”
That campaign was noticed by Ben Fenton, a sports reporter with The Telegraph in London, who was correct when he told the duo that “your lives are going to change” once his 2007 story was in print.
“How right he was,” said Fenoglio, who was also able to assist in the creation of the “RESPECT” policy, which is the official social responsibility campaign of the European Union of Football Association. “Eighteen months of TV, radio, newspaper and magazine interviews and stories repeated our demand for change to the playing formats and adult behavior issues that plague youth sports to this day.”
Their ideas weren’t always met with smiles, but Fenoglio said leaders eventually began to come around to their ideas, although it did take a while.
“By then we had attracted the attention of the governing body of the sport in the UK and the oldest soccer association in the world, The Football Association,” he said. “We had a couple of ‘very frosty’ meetings with them, as we voiced our concerns.
“They say it takes ten years for new ideas and change to ripple through society, and that proved to be the case here. The FA gradually, over the next ten years changed the fabric of grassroots soccer in the UK and, to their credit, incorporated all of our initial recommendations and more.”
***
Fenoglio hopes to have the same impact with the growth of soccer in America, especially in the Volunteer State, a location he called home during many of the formative years of his life.
“Now that I have recently retired from academic life, I would like to help develop the game in Tennessee,” Fenoglio said. “I have met a couple of times with several soccer organizations in the state.
“So you may see me around a bit more in the future.”
