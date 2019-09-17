ABINGDON, Va. – Taylor Blevins was a record-setting basketball player at Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry College.
Her younger sister is a hit in a different sport.
Morgan Blevins, a 5-foot-11 junior, delivered 15 kills, 14 digs and nine aces Tuesday as the AHS Falcons earned a 25-14, 25-9, 23-25, 25-11 decision in a Mountain 7 District volleyball showdown.
So how does it feel to follow in the footsteps of a talented sister?
“It hasn’t been too bad since we’ve focused on different sports,” Morgan Blevins said. “I play basketball, but I just enjoy volleyball more because you get to be yourself.”
After starting the past two years in volleyball, Blevins has been able to elevate her game thanks partially to a busy off-season schedule with the Tri-Cities Extreme Volleyball Club. Several AHS players joined Blevins on the long-running travel squad.
“We competed in tournaments around the East Coast from November through March,” Blevins said. “You have to get out and work on your skills, and facing good competition always helps. I feel confident now.”
Blevins took control of Tuesday’s match in the fourth game. Relying on a jump-serve which confounded the Gate City back row, Blevins guided the Falcons a 16-2 lead.
“When Morgan gets that serve going in consistent fashion, it’s pretty hard to stop,” AHS coach Rachel Kopp said.
The Falcons returned six seniors from a 21-10 team that earned a share of the Mountain 7 regular season title with Union. That experience has paid dividends this season as the Falcons (12-2) have won their first three district matches.
“Our goal is to control the district the whole season,” Kopp said.
AHS features six hitters in the 5-10 range, including three players who are least 6-foot.
Steady senior Emme Thompson kept those tall hitters happy Tuesday with 42 assists. Other standouts for AHS included 5-11 senior Katie Harless (17 kills, 12 digs), junior Lacie Bertke (29 digs) and six-foot senior Cassie Farley with eight kills and six blocks. Harless connected for 230 kills last season.
“It’s pretty nice to have this type of size,” Kopp said. “We also dropped the third set at Union last week but I’m pleased overall with our player this year.”
Kopp has been delighted with the emergence of Blevins.
“Morgan has contributed since her freshman year, and she is a commanding presence now,” Kopp said. “She’s hitting the ball as hard, if not harder, than any player I’ve coached.”
Gate City, which features five seniors who crafted a 20-12 record in 2018, never appeared comfortable until the third set.
“I should have known better, but I was trying to change up some things. And not having the practices to really go over it, we just started out slow,” GC coach Amy Reed said.
Senior Kaley Jenkins led the Blue Devils with 26 assists and nine digs while sophomore Bel Sallee (12 kills, nine digs) and 5-9 senior Kinslee Hammonds added seven kills. GC has a 2-1 district record.
“We can play with (Abingdon),” Reed said. “You’ve just got to be mentally and physical ready when you play in the gym of an opponent. We failed at that. It’s a mind game, and it’s wearing me down.”
Reed cautioned her players about one aspect of the Falcon attack.
“Abingdon always has its serving game on,” Reed said. “We wanted to be aggressive on their serves, but we didn’t do a good job of communicating.”
No player was more aggressive or graceful on Tuesday than Blevins.
“It’s awesome playing on a team like this,” Blevins said. “If one person is not playing well, another will step up. We don’t have to worry about one person being on every night.”
If the jump-serves and booming kills were not enough, AHS foes must contend with other change from Blevins.
“Everybody tells that I’m taller this season and I think I have grown an inch or two,” Blevins said. “My height has helped, along with the extra practice.”
