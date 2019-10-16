EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry junior Dakota Morris has the perfect makeup for the center position.
This Fort Defiance High School graduate is big, strong and smart.
Consider a few numbers.
Morris is 6-foot-3 and 290-pounds. He can bench press 335 pounds and tops all E&H players with a back squat of 585. Morris is also a physics major with a grade point average of 3.8.
So how vital is a healthy intellect for football?
“It’s important,” Morris said. “Everything goes so fast during the heat of a game, so I need to be able up to pick up on details and tendencies from the defense.”
In addition to excelling in classes likes Calculus III, physical chemistry and math reasoning, Morris aced the essentials of line play last season.
After working as a guard in the preseason, Morris was moved to center when former starter Nathan Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final scrimmage.
Problem solved.
Morris earned second-team All-ODAC status as the Wasps averaged 420 total yards and 37 points per game.
“The transition wasn’t that hard,” Morris said. “I had taken all the reps at left guard in practice, but I was the backup center.”
Morris, who played a “little bit of everything” in high school, was recruited to E&H as interior lineman.
Following a year of apprenticeship as a freshman, Morris saw action in eight games as a sophomore before flourishing last season.
“Dakota is solid,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “He’s very athletic and he just gets the game.”
Entering Saturday’s homecoming game showdown against ODAC rival Washington & Lee, Morris has helped the Wasps (3-2, 2-1) average 40 points.
“We had two close games to open this season, but we’ve been able to put some wins together and we know what we can do,” Morris said.
On a monster mashers corps of starting linemen that averages over 300 pounds, Morris is actually the smallest.
“We all take pride in being able to do different things on the line,” Morris said. “Our goal is dominance the trenches. We want to win games up front.”
Senior left guard Ethan Dillow (6-1, 360) knows all about the power and pride of Morris.
“Dakota is perfect for the center position,” Dillow said. “He’s one of the smartest guys on our team and he is a good all-around leader.”
Morris said appreciates the culture in a program where offensive line play has always been held in high regard.
That tradition, which was started by former E&H offensive coordinator and Little All-American center Fred Selfe, includes 15-year offensive line coach Josh Wellenhoffer and Newsome, who formerly orchestrated decorated offensive lines at Virginia Tech and James Madison.
“I’m always working to perfect my craft and technique, and my coaches have really helped with that,” Morris said. “I’ve heard that Coach Selfe was a good guy but he really meant business when it was time to go to work.
“Coach Welly (Wellenhoffer) is the same way. He can be goofy, but he definitely has a serious side.”
The next equation comes Saturday for the brainy Morris.
“You could say that I’m the most serious guy on our offensive line, but we all have a role to play and we take pride in being versatile,” Morris said. “I will do whatever it takes to help my team.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
