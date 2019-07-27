MARION, Va. – As an athlete at Marion High School, Tim Smith heard the same two words at every practice session.
“Hard work. That’s what my coach was all about and the motto has stuck with me,” Smith said.
That coach was Steve Wright, who once guided both the football and wrestling teams at Marion.
In April, the 36-year-old Smith realized a goal when he was selected as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
Joey Carroll, who compiled a 48-41 record at Marion in eight seasons, moved on to guide the football program at Person High School in Roxboro, North Carolina,.
Naturally, Smith was eager to share to share the news with his mentor.
“I talked to Coach Wright a lot through this process,” Smith said. “I could tell he was happy for me.”
From their bottom-line football philosophies to their low-key personalities, Smith and Wright share much in common.
“One big area is weight training,” Smith said. “Just like Coach Wright, I believe that iron sharpens iron.”
Smith’s approach to weight training is fast-paced.
“I believe in high-intensity workouts,” Smith said. “Our kids have been busting their tails in the weight room this summer.”
Smith split time at running back and linebacker for the Scarlet Hurricanes. Operating in Wright’s Wing-T offense, Smith combined with powerful fullback Marshall Doss on the 2000 squad that posted a 9-1 regular season record before dropping a 14-7 heartbreaker to Martinsville in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Martinsville scored with around 30 seconds left in the game,” Smith said. “I got around 12 carries a game that season and blocked for Marshall. Any team would benefit from having a stud like Marshall on a team.”
Doss is now the defensive coordinator at Ferrum College.
The same qualities that made Smith a good football player translated to wrestling.
Taking the advice of Wright, Smith gave the sport a try for the first time as a sophomore. He eventually earned two district titles in the 145-pound weight class en route to a pair of state tournament appearances at the Salem Civic Center.
This fall, Smith will look to put his stamp on a Marion football team squad coming off a 4-6 record. For the past 10 years, Smith served as Marion’s defensive coordinator.
“Once I got my start in coaching, I knew that I wanted to be a head coach at some point,” Smith said. “Things just kind of place fell in place here, and I’m sure Coach Carroll will do great things in North Carolina.
Smith will share the offensive coordinator duties this season with former Emory & Henry offensive lineman Nolan Lipscomb.
“I will have my hands in a little bit of everything,” Smith said.
Don’t look for Marion to stray from the creative spread offense employed by Carroll.
“That spread is a good system that has been popular with our kids and fans,” Smith said.
Marion honed its passing attack during several 7-on-7 passing sessions this summer.
“It’s all about getting the kids out there. They love to compete,” Smith said.
Earlier this week, Marion participated in a three-day Fellowship of Christian Athletes affiliated football camp at Carson-Newman University. Schools such as Chilhowie, Holston and John Battle also attended.
“That was a good team-bonding experience,” Smith said. “It was helpful for football and for the spiritual side of things.”
Smith expects 45-50 players for first day of practice of Aug. 1.
Players to watch include linemen Chance Langston (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) and all-state nose guard Will Moss, a 6-3, 305-pound strongman who won the Class AA heavyweight title in wrestling.
Like most coaches around far Southwest Virginia, Smith took advantage of the Virginia High School League dead period from June 30-July 6,
“I took my wife and daughter to Myrtle Beach for a week. That was a good break because things are about to get busy with practices and teacher work days,” Smith said.
Marion’s new football coach will simply follow the motto of his mentor.
“We want to outwork everybody,” Smith said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544