EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry sophomore Deonte Geddis is one of the smallest defensive players in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The 5-foot-6, 190-pound safety is also one of the hardest hitters.
In Saturday’s emotional 48-42 victory over ODAC rival Washington & Lee, Geddis collected 11 tackles against the deceptive flexbone offense employed by the Generals.
According to Geddis, his approach is all about the two R’s.
“I read what the offense is doing, and then I react,” Geddis said.
Despite missing two games, Geddis is currently the fourth-leading tackler for the Wasps with 28. He finished fifth on the team in tackles last season with 36 and added 3.5 stops for loss despite sharing time with Justin Banks (Coeburn, Va.) at safety.
This Summerville, South Carolina, native never lacks for motivation. Just mention his size.
“I’ve heard it all since I started playing football,” said Geddis, who is listed at 5-foot-5 in the E&H game program. “I never let numbers or stats bother me. I just play and have fun.”
Geddis teamed with current E&H quarterback Hunter Taylor at Summerville High School, a 2,900-student public school located just 25 miles from Charleston.
Summerville has a national reputation thanks to former head football coach John McKissick, who retired in 2015 at age 89 after a 63-year run where he led Summerville to 621 wins and 10 state titles.
“I was a five-foot-four running back in middle school and in my freshman year of high school,” Geddis said. “Then, I grew an inch in the summer before my sophomore year.”
Geddis worked his magic at inside linebacker, where he became one of the top stoppers in the South Carolina Lowcountry region and twice earned all-region honors.
E&H head football coach Curt Newsome heard about Geddis through Taylor’s father, Les. Then Newsome and his assistants got a look at the highlight film for Geddis.
“It was as good as any player I’ve watched,” Newsome said. “If Deon
