ABINGDON, Va. – Peyton Carter’s life took a dramatic turn in her freshman year at Abingdon High School.
The date was December 9. The setting was a varsity basketball tournament at the Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
As Carter soared for a layup, something bad happened.
“I went to plant my leg and my left knee hyperextended and popped,” Carter said. “I had never felt that sort of pain, so I knew it was serious.”
The diagnosis came a few days later. Complete tear of the ACL. Season over after just four games.
“I was at loss for words when I heard that,” Carter said. “And it was weird because one of my teammates suffered the same injury just two days before.”
Wednesday morning at AHS, another chapter of Carter’s story unfolded and there was more emotion.
Just call it the comeback.
After scoring just under 1,000 points the past three years, Carter has earned a scholarship to play basketball at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.
“It’s been a long journey, but it feels so good to be able to say that I’m signed,” Carter said. “I’m more excited than ever for the season.”
The 5-foot-8 Carter has provided thrills for AHS fans with a package of skills.
Last season, the left-hander averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals while connecting on 49 percent of her field goal attempts. She also set a single-game school record for scoring with 42 points en route to a second-team Class 3 all-state selection.
In retrospect, Carter said the ordeal with her knee was game-changer in terms of her development as an athlete.
“I would not be the player I am now if not for the injury because I was able to sit back and look at the sports from a different perspective,” Carter said.
Carter attended every game AHS except during her freshman season - except for one.
“And that was when I had my surgery on Dec. 29. I will never forget that day,” Carter said.
Through intensive rehab three days per week plus extra work, Carter was able cut one month off the normal six-month recovery time.
“I was always doing something at home that could help. I wanted to get back on the court so bad,” Carter said. “When I came off physical therapy, I focused on my individual skills since I wasn’t able to be involved in practices that might involve contact.”
Dating back to the seventh grade, Carter honed her skills through travel ball tournaments around the southeast.
One year later, she was promoted to the AHS junior varsity squad.
“I believe Peyton had 22 points at halftime of her first JV game,” AHS varsity coach Jimmy Brown said. “Peyton has always been athletic and super quick, and she’s constantly working to improve other parts of her game like defense and shooting.”
The toughness factor came natural for Carter. Her father, Todd, was a basketball and football standout at Chilhowie High School and a defensive back on the Emory & Henry football team.
Carter’s brothers, River and Haynes, currently play football at AHS.
“Growing up, there was always competition,” Peyton Carter said. “We had tackle football game with no pads of helmets in our front yard. That helped make me stronger.”
Opponents have a hard time guarding Carter on the basketball floor. In addition to her left-handed game, she has the quickness to blow past defenders en route to the basket and the creativity to find set up teammates for scoring chances.
“I like to shoot, but I take more pride in being able to see the floor and make passes,” Carter said. “Having the chance to be with the varsity as a freshman helped because before that I had just played against girls my own age. Varsity was a big step.”
Carter expects to see time at shooting guard on her next stage at Tennessee Tech. Her other main college option was East Tennessee State.
“I just fell in love with the team, coaching staff and program at Tennessee Tech,” said Carter, who has a 3.96 grade point average.
After she signed the official documents for the next part of her life Wednesday, Carter reflected when asked her about that fateful freshman day in Wise.
“That entire experience was definitely a big motivator for reaching this point,” Carter said.
agregory@bristolnews.com
