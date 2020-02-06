Noah Sage will soon face the rigors and challenges that come with playing college football, but the Lee High senior has already shown a high level of resiliency in the face of adversity.
The Lee Generals were the only winless gridiron team in far Southwest Virginia during the 2019 season and Sage lost the final 16 regular-season games he played at the high school level.
Yet, he never slacked off, refused to give up and continued to ferociously block from his spot on the offensive line.
“I’ll admit it was stressful,” Sage said. “But something that kind of stuck with me and I kind of live by every day is something my older brother [Houston] told me and that is the only way to get better is not to dwell on anything. So, I just kept practicing hard, getting ready for the next game, hyping my teammates up and trying to do things well at my position on the field.”
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sage was successful with that approach and is headed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on, a decision that was celebrated on Wednesday in a ceremony at Lee High.
Getting a chance to suit up for the Hokies isn’t something Sage will take lightly.
“Oh man, this is a long, lifetime dream come true,” Sage said. “I’ve worked for this my entire life. I’ve gone to several camps, I’ve had different colleges come and look at me. My family and I have been Tech people all our lives. I’ve been to Blacksburg many times and that kind of feels like my home. That’s the place I always wanted to go.”
Sage had his mind set on achieving that dream at a young age.
“I’d go around telling people that in elementary school and nobody really ever believed me,” Sage said. “In a way, I kind of grew a little chip on my shoulder, I guess.”
He attended a showcase camp at Virginia Tech following his freshman year, but didn’t exactly wow the coaches.
“I didn’t seem to grab too many eyes that time and it stuck with me,” Sage said. “I originally started out as a defensive lineman [prospect] as a freshman because I was about 240 pounds, a lot skinnier than I am now. I hit the weight room, began transitioning to how I was built and became an offensive lineman. … I spent probably hours going on the internet to watch highlights and looking at ways to correct my technique, going to camps everywhere, listening to different coaches and getting perspectives on how and what form I should use. I put that to use on the ballfield and tried to help my team.”
It worked as Tech liked what they saw after he impressed at a camp back in the summer and offered him a walk-on spot. He made up his mind in late-August to accept the invitation.
Versatility is a strength for Sage, who played guard, center and tackle over the course of his four seasons with the Generals.
“I liked to say I was a universal lineman,” Sage said. “The footwork’s different, the leverage is different at each spot on the line, but it’s also kind of the same when it comes down to it.”
Not every player has the same dedicated work habits as Sage.
“My routine is usually go to school, go to the weight room, do my homework and go to bed,” Sage said. “Repeat it again the next day.”
If you are looking for Sage, the Lee High weight room would be a good place to start.
“Noah’s work ethic is unbelievable,” said Lee teammate Colee Cotrell. “He is non-stop working his tail off to definitely leave his mark as a future Hokie.”
Lee coach Alec Haston – who played on the offensive line at the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech during his college days – believes Sage has what it takes to contribute at the next level.
“He is the strongest kid I have ever coached,” Haston said. “He was a great leader for our young team. Noah will do fine at Virginia Tech, because he has the ability and work ethic to be as good as he wants to be. He is the type of kid that you wish you could coach every year.”
Sage and Richlands kicker/punter Levi Forrest (Penn State) were two of several players to make their college plans official on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Jaden Miles from Science Hill was the only local signee for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers. Offensive lineman Nolan Wishon (Tennessee High) and quarterback Cade Larkins (David Crockett) signed with ETSU in December.
John Battle tight end Tyler McCloud (16 catches, 306 yards, two touchdowns in 2019) will join kicker Joey Dales and linebacker Nick Kastner from Graham at NCAA Division II Carson-Newman University.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise landed Union linebacker Mason Polier (130 tackles in 2019) and Sullivan South offensive lineman Camden Necessary as part of a 16-man signing class revealed on Wednesday. Bryce Guerrant of Union also committed to the Highland Cavaliers.
Dobyns-Bennett kicker Jaden Alderson inked with the Tusculum College Pioneers.
John Battle running back Dylan Cunningham, Lee wide receiver Justice Fannon, Tazewell long snapper Isaiah Rife and David Crockett defensive back John Kollie were among the signees for head coach Dewey Lusk at Bluefield College of the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference.
