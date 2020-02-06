RICHLANDS, Va. – For Richlands senior Levi Forrest the path to NCAA Division I football began in sixth grade.
“I kicked the ball about 60 yards one afternoon in gym class,” Forrest said.
The gym teacher for that fortuitous session of kickball was none other than longtime Richlands football coach Greg Mance.
“Coach Mance came up to me after that class and asked me if I had ever heard of Frank Beamer,” Forrest said. “When I said yes, Coach Mance said that Beamer might come down from Virginia Tech to watch me some day if I started kicking a football.”
One year later, Forrest had a new sport.
“I never really wanted to play football when I was younger, but things just worked out,” Forrest said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-5 Forrest to signed to play football at Penn State.
“This is probably the biggest moment of my life so far,” Forrest said. “I got the offer on Dec. 3, and I made my decision in about three hours.”
Mance said the Marshall and Arkansas State offered full-ride scholarships but Forrest decided to accept a recruited walk-on package from Penn State head coach James Franklin.
“Great things are going to happen for Levi,” Mance said.
The recruited walk-on status is common for kickers, with former Honaker standout Jordan Stout taking the same route to Virginia Tech.
Stout served as the kickoff specialist at Penn State this season as a sophomore, and connected on the 12th-longest field goal in Big 10 history with a 57-year boot against Pittsburgh.
Forrest said he plans to initially focus on punting in college, but kicking is a possibility in the future.
Stout and Forrest grew up competing in the same soccer tournaments and camps.
“Jordan’s success has definitely motivated me,” Forrest said. “He started kicking as a freshman in high school just like me and we’ve talked often through the years.”
The two friends actually practiced together at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands over the recent Christmas break.
“Jordan said that he couldn’t wait to take me under his wing and help me out with college life,” Forrest said.
During his record-setting run at Richlands, Forrest was successful on 169 of 172 extra points while converting 40 of 60 field goal attempts, with a long of 59 and five other field goals from at least 50 yards.
Forrest also deposited 93 of his 110 kickoffs into the end zone the past two years. As a punter, Forrest averaged at least 43 yards the past two seasons, with a school-record mark of 44.2 yards as a senior.
“It’s been fun to watch Levi develop,” Mance said. “In his first year playing football for the eighth grade team, he kicked a 38-yard field goal to beat Gate City. In his first game this past season, he hit a 59-yarder that cleared the goal posted by nearly eight yards.
“And he had an excellent junior season despite breaking his foot playing soccer.”
So just how good of an athlete is Forrest?
“He’s tremendous,” Mance said. “Levi can run like a deer, catch a pass with one hand, and dunk a basketball. And he just has an innate ability to kick a football.”
Mance toyed with the idea of using Forrest as a receiver.
“Levi would have excelled in that position because he might have been the best athlete on our team, but he was just too valuable as kicker and punter,” Mance said.
Forrest overcame a cycling accident before his sixth grade year that left him with a fractured skull and a fracture in his back.
Last season, Forrest tied the single-season school record for goals with 33. Levi’s brother, Logan, originally set the mark
“I’ve played soccer since I was two years old,” Forrest said. “Once I got into soccer, I just keeping working to improve my technique.”
Famed Charlotte-based kicking coach Dan Orner has worked with Forrest since the eighth grade.
“Coach Orner has really helped me to develop confidence and encourage me to chase my goal,” Forrest said.
Forrest received another affirmation boost last Wednesday when Franklin toured Richlands High School with two of his assistants.
“To have a visit from the head coach of a power-five program ranked in the Top 10 is crazy,” Forrest said. “Coach Franklin is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”
Forrest made the nearly seven-hour drive to Penn State to attend five home games this season, including the 28-21 victory over Michigan that was contested before a crowd of 111,000 at Beaver Stadium.
“With the mountain setting, Penn State reminds me of Southwest Virginia,” Forrest said. “It just feels like home to me. And now, I finally feel like part of the Penn State family.”
