WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Avery Mabe verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Virginia on Dec. 3, 2016, a few months before he would unleash his first pitch for the George Wythe High School Maroons.
Mabe never wavered in that commitment and on Wednesday afternoon the highly-touted 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander officially signed with the Cavaliers in a ceremony held in the library at GW.
George Wythe golfer Channing Blevins – a two-time VHSL Class 1 state individual champion – also inked with a NCAA Division I school as he’ll hit the links for the Radford University Highlanders in the fall of 2020.
For Mabe, Virginia has always been his top choice.
The Atlantic Coast Conference program won the 2015 College World Series, while ex-Cavs Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman played big roles for the Washington Nationals when they won the World Series last month.
“My mom [Deanna] went to school there, so I was kind of brainwashed from a young age,” Mabe said with a smile. “It’s been my dream school for a long time. It’s a tremendous school, a tremendous program and they have great facilities. I really like Coach [Brian] O’Connor. Coach [Karl] Kuhn recruited me and even though he’s moved on [to become Radford University’s head coach], I’d like to thank him. I really like [new UVa pitching coach Drew Dickinson] so far and look forward to working with him.”
Mabe went 5-3 with one save and a 1.04 ERA as a junior, while striking out 101 batters in 54 innings. He also hit .429 and earned a spot on the Bristol Herald Courier’s all-area team.
“He’s special,” said George Wythe baseball coach Donnie Gamble. “If he could’ve come up to varsity as an eighth-grader, we would’ve brought him, but they don’t allow that. … He’s handled the pressure very well and since his freshman year till now he’s improved every year, which you want to see from a kid. He’s fun to watch. People try to get under his skin when he’s on the mound, but he doesn’t pay a bit of attention to it. He thrives off it.”
Mabe was a member of the 17-under National Team Development Program in 2018 and Panini even released a trading card of Mabe in his Team USA uniform.
He attended showcase tournaments in Atlanta and Phoenix this past summer, earning all-tournament honors back in July at the WWBA 17U West National Championship in Arizona.
There is a chance he could be selected in June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as he’s developed into a prospect by putting in plenty of time honing his skills.
“My dad [Danny] and I have probably spent thousands of hours together on the field,” Mabe said.
Yet, Mabe didn’t concentrate solely on baseball in high school and became a multi-sport standout for the Maroons.
He also competes in golf and basketball, where Blevins is one of his teammates.
“Channing and I have been best friends since elementary school,” Mabe said. “It was fantastic to be able to sign on the same day he did. I’m really rooting for him and he’s worked his butt off to get this opportunity and I’m proud of him.”
When did Blevins think he could become a DI golfer?
“My freshman year I started showing some potential,” Blevins said. “I just thought if I worked really hard I would be able to accomplish it and I’m just happy I was able to.”
Attention from college coaches increased for Blevins during his senior season when low scores were the norm.
“He fired a 61 at the Woodford Open [on August 8 at Wytheville Golf Club],” said George Wythe coach Johnny Beamer. “I think that opened up a lot of doors for him.”
Blevins shot a 73 to win his second straight state title last month at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford. George Wythe won three state team championships during his prep career.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Blevins said. “It’s gone by really quick, faster than I thought. I was happy to be able to win state and represent George Wythe.”
He’ll now represent a school just a few miles up the road on Interstate 81.
“I wanted to stay local and I loved their home course and love Radford’s campus,” Blevins said. “I feel like it will be a great fit for me.”
When they graduate in the spring, Mabe and Blevins will set out to conquer the world of Division I athletics at two different schools in the Commonwealth.
“We’ve done everything together between basketball and golf, all the way up from elementary school,” Blevins said. “It’s pretty cool we both are able to go Division I.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
