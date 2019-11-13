BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – All it took was one visit to Wofford and Abbey Crawford was hooked.
“To be honest with you when I visited I kind of knew I wanted to go there,” said Crawford, a senior basketball standout at Sullivan Central. “The coaches are awesome. I met the players, loved them.
Obviously the academics are great there, the facilities are awesome. Everything about it is just awesome, I love it there.”
The 6-foot-2 Crawford had dreamed of this opportunity pretty much since she first picked up a basketball.
“I guess I got into it when I was little and I have always loved it since then,” said Crawford, who was joined by friends and family during a signing ceremony on Wednesday, including Abingdon product Peyton Carter, who signed earlier in the day with Tennessee Tech. That duo plays on the same Nautilus Express AAU team.
“I have been thinking about it since I was in elementary school. It is awesome.”
Crawford became the first NCAA Division I basketball signee for the Cougars since Jared Harrison inked with Campbell in 1990.
“This is a big day for her and her family and also a big day for Wofford as well,” Sullivan Central third year head coach Kristi Walling said. “They are excited to have her. Her coaches have already been texting me all day, very excited.”
Walling, who has worked with Crawford since their days together at Holston Middle School, isn’t surprised at the success she has had.
“She has worked her tail off, very deserving,” Walling said. “She set a goal for herself to play at that next level. She took the steps that she needed to get there and she achieved it.”
Crawford, who tallied around 16 points and 10 rebounds last season, passed the 1,000-career point mark early last year, and hopes to reach 2,000 in the season ahead, a target that Walling says is definitely achievable.
“She is just a special player, she is just very fundamental,” said Walling, who said Crawford continues to work on rebounding skills and has begun to shoot more from 3-point range. “If you come to a game and watch her, she can go either way.
“She is right-handed, but she does just as good if not better going left. She has just got really good hands, good footwork. She is just a really good player to take to the next level.”
Crawford, whose Cougars attended Wofford’s summer basketball camps in each of the last two years, chose the Terriers from the Southern Conference ahead of Furman, Campbell, James Madison and Tennessee Tech.
Currently unsure on a major, Crawford has certainly made an impact in her years at Sullivan Central, and not just on the basketball court.
“I could sit up here all day and say what a good basketball player Abbey is, but more importantly, she is a good person,” Walling said. “She is someone I look forward to coming in and seeing every day and spending time with.
“She always has that smile on her face, her laugh is one I will never forget. Proud of her, very excited for her. I am excited for the season and I know she has a very bright future ahead of her.”
Expectations for the Cougars are high for the season ahead, which begins on Nov. 19 against Unaka. Expect Crawford to be ready to go; her dream has now come true.
“I didn’t think it would actually happen,” said Crawford, whose senior teammate Payton Sams will sign with UVa-Wise to play basketball next week. “It is awesome.
“It means everything. I have been doing this my whole life.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
