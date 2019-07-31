BRISTOL, Va. – What did the Bristol Pirates unleash on Wednesday night?
A Shack Attack.
Aaron Shackelford’s three hits and four RBIs spearheaded the best offensive output of the season for the BriBucs as they pounded their way to a 13-3 Appalachian League victory over the Greeneville Reds at DeVault Stadium.
Bristol (19-21) produced its season-high run total on 13 hits and scored all their runs in back-to-back innings.
Shackelford’s two-run homer turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead to jumpstart a five-run fourth inning.
Meanwhile, the third baseman had two doubles and two RBIs in the sixth inning as the Pirates sent 12 men to the plate and eight of them scored.
“We haven’t been crushing the ball [as of late],” Shackelford said. “So we feel like we broke out today and are excited for the things to come.”
Bristol pummeled Greeneville pitchers Tyler Garbee, Patrick Raby and Jose Zorrilla.
Garbee had yielded just two earned runs in 27 innings entering Wednesday, but gave up five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings as his ERA jumped from 0.67 to 2.05.
Raby was a star at Farragut High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, and won a College World Series title at Vanderbilt University, but he got bashed by the BriBucs as well.
“Anytime you can put up a five-spot and eight-spot in back-to-back innings that kind of makes the other team crumble a little bit,” said Bristol second baseman Josh Bissonette, who went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. “We had a lot of good pitches to hit that we didn’t miss.”
Shackelford certainly saw the ball well.
“I felt relaxed today,” Shackelford said. “It was just a different mindset coming out; more of just the gratitude of being out here than putting pressure on myself. Whatever happened, happened.”
Shackelford has made things happen this summer as evidenced by his team-high five home runs and 20 RBIs. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound slugger has become a favorite among the Bristol fans and in the clubhouse.
“I love that guy,” Bissonette said. “Every day he comes to the ballpark and he just brings a lot of energy. Whether he goes 0-for-4 or he goes 4-for-4, he’s the same guy. I love how consistent he is and he’s always striving to get better. He’s never complacent and his work ethic is off the charts and something to admire.”
It’s been quite a stretch for Shackelford, who got married to wife, Brooke, in January and was the NAIA player of the year during the spring at The Master’s University in California after putting up gaudy statistics.
It’s been a sweet summer too as the BriBucs are in the thick of the Appy League playoff race.
“It’s been a fun year,” Shackelford said. “I’m pretty thankful for nights like tonight.”
NOTES: Fernando Villegas also homered for Bristol, while Eli Wilson (two hits, two RBIs) and Chase Murray (2-for-4, three RBIs) made major contributions. … Ivan Johnson had three hits for Greeneville, falling a triple shy of the cycle. … Attendance was a season-low 256 … Bristol hosts the Reds again today at 6:30 p.m. It will be the final meeting between the teams this season.
